6 Stylish Hiking Shoes That Help You Go The Distance Comfortably
I unfortunately have experienced the sheer tragedy that is hiking a long, challenging trail without the proper hiking shoes. It was blisters and aches galore! Trust me, I’m never doing that again. I also wouldn’t recommend it to anyone, ever.
Having supportive hiking shoes is absolutely crucial for not only tackling the tricky terrain out there, but simply ensuring you have an enjoyable time on the trail. After all, there’s so much Mother Nature has to offer, and it’s a shame to miss out on it in favor of tending to pain induced by an ill-fitting pair of shoes.
If you’re anything like me, you like to pull up to the trailhead in your coolest hiking outfit(when you look good, you feel good). Finding the right pair of hiking shoes to match your unparalleled style can be hard, though. Well, no longer! There are plenty of stylish hiking shoes out there that not only feel like heaven on your feet, but ensure you look like the coolest gal at the trailhead and beyond. Scroll on for 6 of my favorite hiking shoes that don’t sacrifice style nor comfort!
REI
Merrell x Parks Project Moab 3 Hiking Shoes
I need these on my feet expeditiously. I love that they boast a whole rainbow of colors, all while the sandy brown color does an excellent job at hiding dirt and dust. These Merrell hiking shoes made in collaboration with Parks Project are mostly fitted with recycled materials, too. The upper is made from plant-based materials and recycled canvas, as is the breathable mesh lining. There's an air cushion in the heels that absorbs any shock and adds stability, plus the signature Vibram soles ensure durability. These get you that technical look and feel while still having curb appeal, even off the trail!
The Merrell x Parks Project Moab 3 Hiking Shoes are $155.
Salomon
Salomon XT-6 Sportstyle Shoes
These shoes are for the outdoorsy street style lover. They're certifiably gorp-core, but still very supportive on any trail adventure. This pair has EVA cushioning that solidifies each and every step, geometrical lugs that hug any terrain and add stability, plus a super practical Quicklace system for easy on and off. Originally produced for ultra-distance races under harsh conditions, you'll find athletic-focused details in the sporty side stripes and signature Salomon logo with primary colors across the top. It's a good idea to go with this darker colorway for trail hikes, since it expertly disguises debris.
The Salomon XT-6 Sportstyle Shoes are available for $200.
Hoka
Hoka Speedgoat 5 Low
Hoka shoes are renowned for their comfort and practicality, especially when it comes to walking, running, and trail hiking. The Speedgoats are undeniably one of their most popular silhouettes, and I love that they're super streamlined – not bulky. These hiking shoes feature grippy Vibram soles, a double layer of jacquard mesh that ups breathability, and extra padding around the heel collar for support. Their weight clocks in at 8.5 oz, which is nice if you're already lugging around a big backpack full of gear.
The Hoka Speedgoat 5 Lows currently go for $124 (was $155).
The North Face
The North Face Oxeye Tech Shoes
The bootie-style ankle height on these hiking shoes from The North Face stabilizes the ankles and gets supported further by some sturdy plastic webbing, which is wildly helpful on long hikes. The outer layers are also made from ripstop material that keeps the shoe together, even if you come across small snags or tears. You'll fall in love with the thick, bouncy soles and easy drawstring laces! These shoes are fairly grippy on the bottom, but not as much as the other shoes' Vibram fittings. More than anything, I think this earth tone color palette is perfect for outdoor excursions of any kind, so they're very versatile.
This pair of The North Face Oxeye Tech Shoes are $90 (was $129).
Nike
Nike Zegama 2
Nike has mastered the art of hiking shoes with this style. The Zegama 2's are Nike's most-tested trail shoes to date with over 35,000 miles logged globally! They're fitted with an ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole and stretchy ankle gaiter that hugs the heel to deliver ideal levels of comfort. Ultimately, they were designed to conquer steep ridges, jagged rocks and hilly races, so you can also make them work beyond the trailhead. Though there's only a single layer of mesh on the upper, it's impressively durable and ultra-breathable. I also adore the eye-catching lime green details and bold classic Nike swoosh along the sides.
This pair of Nike Zegama 2's goes for $180.
Saucony
Saucony Endorphin Rift
Look at that grip! These Saucony hiking shoes are designed with 4.5mm lugs that help you tackle especially loose terrain. Though tough on the outside, these kicks are soft on the inside, made with a lightweight, pillowy-soft cushion that adds a nice bounce to your steps. The bespoke Speedroll technology propels you forward, no matter what kind of movement you're doing. The heightened ankles and reinforced lace work ensure a snug – but not uncomfy – fit!
This pair of Saucony Endorphin Rifts goes for $170.
