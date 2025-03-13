We’re total sneaker heads over here, so we’re uber excited for what spring has to offer in the shoe department . It appears spring 2025 is brimming with fresh sneakertrends that embrace all things colorful and retro – a power combo! If you’re looking to step up your ‘fits with something a lil’ bit different on your feet, this season’s kicks are anything but basic.

Scroll on to see the 4 sneaker trends set to dominate spring 2025!

1. Pink Sneakers Urban Outfitters Gola Elan Sneakers

Pink sneakers are popping off this spring, ranging from pastels to bold, hot pink shades. They’re the perfect sneakers to snag if you’re seeking a seasonal pop of color!

Anthropologie Puma Palermo Sneakers

For a playful feel, wear hot pink kicks with an all-black outfit to make them stand out. For a more femme look, wear some pastel pink sneakers with light-wash jeans and a flowy white top.

2. Retro Track Sneakers Onitsuka Tiger Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers

Inspired by vintage running shoes from the ‘70s and ‘80s, retro track sneakers are definitely on the come-up. Brands are continuing to bring a mix of nostalgia and sporty aesthetics to the forefront, and we couldn’t love it more!

Saucony Saucony Trainer 80 Sneakers

These sneaks are not only stylish, but practical, too! Seek out a comfy pair with some chic suede detailing or bold color blocking. Whether you pair ‘em with wide-leg trousers for a vintage-inspired outfit or biker shorts for a lax weekend look, a good set of bold retro sneakers will undeniably turn heads your way.

3. Hiking Sneaks For The Street Keen Keen Jasper Zionic Sneakers We’re starting to spot hiking-inspired sneakers on the street more and more. Technical shoe brands like Keen and Salomon have styles that are both functional and fashionable!

Salomon Salomon XT-6 Sportstyle Sneakers

With rugged soles, durable materials, and utilitarian designs, these shoes provide unmatched comfort, too. To give your ‘fits a sportier vibe, try hiking sneakers with cargo pants and a fitted tank top. For added contrast, certain styles also look ahh-mazing with mini dresses and denim jackets!

4. Sneaker Charms Free People Free People Shoe Charm & Pin Pack

Customizing your look is key in 2025 – so sneaker charms let you infuse your kicks with personality! From pearls and pendants to lace and beads, you can truly find sneaker charms of all kinds… or make your own!

Dolce Vita Dolce Vita Notice Lace Sneakers + Gold Charm Bundle

Shoe charms also work well beyond sneakers. You can easily tack them onto boots or loafers!

