Hello, color!
4 Spring Sneaker Trends Every Shoe Lover Needs To Try In 2025
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We’re total sneaker heads over here, so we’re uber excited for what spring has to offer in the shoe department. It appears spring 2025 is brimming with fresh sneakertrends that embrace all things colorful and retro – a power combo! If you’re looking to step up your ‘fits with something a lil’ bit different on your feet, this season’s kicks are anything but basic.
Scroll on to see the 4 sneaker trends set to dominate spring 2025!
1. Pink Sneakers
Urban Outfitters
Gola Elan Sneakers
Pink sneakers are popping off this spring, ranging from pastels to bold, hot pink shades. They’re the perfect sneakers to snag if you’re seeking a seasonal pop of color!
Anthropologie
Puma Palermo Sneakers
For a playful feel, wear hot pink kicks with an all-black outfit to make them stand out. For a more femme look, wear some pastel pink sneakers with light-wash jeans and a flowy white top.
2. Retro Track Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers
Inspired by vintage running shoes from the ‘70s and ‘80s, retro track sneakers are definitely on the come-up. Brands are continuing to bring a mix of nostalgia and sporty aesthetics to the forefront, and we couldn’t love it more!
Saucony
Saucony Trainer 80 Sneakers
These sneaks are not only stylish, but practical, too! Seek out a comfy pair with some chic suede detailing or bold color blocking. Whether you pair ‘em with wide-leg trousers for a vintage-inspired outfit or biker shorts for a lax weekend look, a good set of bold retro sneakers will undeniably turn heads your way.
3. Hiking Sneaks For The Street
Keen
Keen Jasper Zionic Sneakers
We’re starting to spot hiking-inspired sneakers on the street more and more. Technical shoe brands like Keen and Salomon have styles that are both functional and fashionable!
Salomon
Salomon XT-6 Sportstyle Sneakers
With rugged soles, durable materials, and utilitarian designs, these shoes provide unmatched comfort, too. To give your ‘fits a sportier vibe, try hiking sneakers with cargo pants and a fitted tank top. For added contrast, certain styles also look ahh-mazing with mini dresses and denim jackets!
4. Sneaker Charms
Free People
Free People Shoe Charm & Pin Pack
Customizing your look is key in 2025 – so sneaker charms let you infuse your kicks with personality! From pearls and pendants to lace and beads, you can truly find sneaker charms of all kinds… or make your own!
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Notice Lace Sneakers + Gold Charm Bundle
Shoe charms also work well beyond sneakers. You can easily tack them onto boots or loafers!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more seasonal fashion trends!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.