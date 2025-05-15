A single pair of shoes can really make or break your vacation, especially if you’re planning on perusing your destination on foot. Don’t settle for a pair of sandals or sneakers just because they look cute – you want styles that balance both curb appeal and comfort. These cushy sandals and walk-worthy sneakers will keep your feet happy while working wonderfully with every vacation outfit you’ve got planned.

Scroll on to shop 6 cute and comfy shoes to pack for vacation. Your feet will thank you!

Teva Teva Flatform Universal Sandals These platformed sandals are unbelievably easy to pair with just about everything, from dresses to jean shorts. The adjustable straps help keep your steps secure without being too invasive (AKA digging into your heel and bringing on blisters). The thicker sole gives 'em that trendy look you desire while the molded midsole is nothing but comfortable with every stride!

​​SeaVees ​ SeaVees Monterey Platform Sneakers White sneaks are another great wear-everywhere shoe to pack with you for vacation. These platform ones made from 100% recycled canvas boast a super cushy insole that really alleviates any pain associated with standing or walking for a long time. The silhouette of these cuties is ultimately classic as can be, so they'll blend right in with your current wardrobe – even beyond your time away!

Rothy's Rothy's The Espadrille Mary Janes For beachier vacation shoe, look no further than these espadrille-ified Mary Janes from Rothy's! Fit with the brand's signature soft soles, each step you take will definitely be comfortable, but also supported – the base is fairly firm. The buckled strap across the top not only adds some flair to your footwear game, but it offers more security since it's adjustable. The upper material on these comfy shoes is very meshy and breathable, too – perfect for those hotter vacation destinations!

Allbirds Allbirds Tree Runners These walk-ready sneakers from Allbirds definitely lean more technical when it comes to their actual look, but your feet will absolutely thank you for wearing them on longer excursions. The cushioned midsole adds some bounce and energy to your step, plus they feel exceptionally stable, thanks to the wider soles. What's more is these babies come in countless colorways so you can find a pair that really speaks to your personal style!

Keen Keen Elle Backstrap Sandals These sturdy sandals come with stretchy straps that move with your ankles and feet to a tee, never rubbing or pinching. The midsoles are made from a springy foam – you'll notice the amazing cushiness from the first step. What makes this pair notably great for walking on vacation is the outsoles that boast rugged traction to grip every kind of terrain!

Clarks Clarks Drift Twist Sandals These simple slides are more of a fit for casual dinner outings and lazy beach strolls since they're not as secure along the top. Even so, they provide some stunning comfort, thanks to their soft foam footbeds. They have a wavy shape to mimic the natural curvature of your foot, so you're not fighting a flatter silhouette and ending the day with pesky foot pain.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.