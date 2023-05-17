10 Reboots, Sequels, And Spinoffs We Can't Wait To See
Reboots might get a bad rap, but just because a studio is retelling a familiar story doesn't mean it has to feel outdated. A new take on our favorite movies and TV shows can use new technology to update the visuals, or can keep the heart of the original story but give the characters and settings a new edge. Whether they're sticking to their roots or putting a brand new spin on old favorites, here are ten reboots you need to know about.
The Princess Diaries 3
Image via Buena Vista Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
The original Princess Diaries is without a doubt a formational part of our personality, thanks to Anne Hathaway's sass and charm. A third installment in the series is reportedly in the works, and while Hathaway has verbally expressed interest in the movie, she hasn't signed on yet. Aadrita Mukerji is set to write and Debra Martin Chase and Melissa Stack are set to executive produce.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
Go on a brand new Greek adventure with the Portokalos family this year! In the latest trailer, Toula (Nia Vardalos) decides to bring everyone back to her late father's hometown to honor him. Not only is Vardalos starring, she also wrote and directed the movie.
Mamma Mia 3
Photo Courtesy of Universal Pictures / NBCUniversal
Oh to traipse around a Greek island barefoot in baggy overalls... Mamma Mia and its sequel gave us to the ultimate summer getaway, and thanks to Deadline, we know that a third installment is in its early stages. We hope it give us just as much escapism!
Barbie
While the Barbie movie isn't technically a remake, it does come during TikTok's Barbie movie renaissance. This film reimagines the world of the iconic doll, and promises to give us a modern, emotional angle that's much more than surface-level.
Legally Blonde 3
Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
Elle Woods has inspired us to wear pink in every situation — and given us confidence to follow our instincts no matter what other people think. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are set to write the new script and are determined to get it right.
"I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Witherspoon told USA Today. "I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."
Harry Potter
Harry Potter is one of those series that gives you an incredible amount of detail on the page, which can hurt or help when it comes to adapting it for the screen. This new TV series is set to retell the stories from the books over the course of ten years, and a series format could potentially explore different characters and communities within the wizarding world.
Freaky Friday 2
Image via Disney / IMDB
If you're still listening to songs from Pink Slip (Lindsay Lohan's fictional band in Freaky Friday) on repeat, then listen up — it appears that we're finally getting a sequel!
“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan told the NYT. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”
Twilight
Image via Summit Entertainment/IMDb
The original Twilight series definitely gives us that "I want to curl up with a cup of tea and a blanket" feeling, and we hope that this new iteration (which is still "in the works," FYI) delivers on that front. We don't know whether this television reboot will give us a new Bella and Edward, or if it'll be a new story within the world, but we're looking forward to finding out.
The Little Mermaid
The newest Disney live-action retelling of The Little Mermaidbreathes new life into the beloved story. Each character and plot point feels fleshed out, and even though it's a story full of magic, it feels grounded in reality.
Beetlejuice 2
Image via Warner Bros.
This upcoming film, which started filming in May 2023, stands as a sequel to the 1988 Beetlejuice. Director Tim Burton and stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are set to return, as well as Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who gives the film brand new appeal.
