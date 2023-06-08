25 Summer Songs Guaranteed To Bring *All* The Good Vibes This Year
Music hits different in the summer, at least IMO. With the fresh, warm air, salty breeze and beach-bound tourists, you can’t help but feel a little extra cheerful outdoors. We’re beaming just thinking about our weekend BBQs and road trips with the fam, and we definitely need a great 2023 soundtrack for all of these adventures.Match your summer energy with this curated list of songs practically guaranteed to boost your serotonin.
1. Real Estate by Surfaces
2. Sunshine by Function Space
3. Roll My Stone by Arcy Drive
4. Find My Way To You by Honeyboys
5. Glitter by Benee
6. Slingshot by Zach Seabaugh and Chance Peña
7. see me on the outside! by mmmonika
8. Softest Touch by Khalid
9. Temper Temper by Lime Cordiale
10. Gold 200 by Bennett Coast
11. C’est la vie by Ethan Surman
12. @elio.irl by ELIO
13. Backseat by Prelow
14. Anybody Out There by Young Mister
15. Chaparral by the moss
16. Eternal Sunshine by Grace Aimi
17. Left and Gone by Byrdhouse
18. Cliff by Take Lead
19. Colors by Ava Maybee
20. C’est La Vie by Dutch Criminal Record
21. South by Hippo Campus
22. PEOPLE FUEL by Palmer
23. In the Morning by The Ballroom Thieves
24. Dirty Water by Marc E. Bassy
25. Johnny’s Friend by Edgehill
Listen To Our Summer Playlist Here!
