The 'We Live in Time' Ending Is Actually More Hopeful Than Heartbreaking
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you knew you had limited time, how would you spend it? That's the question at the heart of We Live in Time, which movie lovers have been waiting for since Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh proved they have amazing chemistry at the 2023 Oscars. I do intentionally use "heart" of the movie instead of "center" because the film is so overwhelmingly rich in beauty and emotion that it's the only word that fits.
You'll definitely want to have some tissues on hand when you press play because, just like we all predicted, this romance movie is a tearjerker. Here's exactly what happens at the end of We Live in Time — and the impact of THAT final scene. If you haven't seen the movie yet, bookmark this and come back after your tears have dried.
What happens in We Live in Time?
A24
In We Live in Time, Almut, a chef and former figure skater, and Tobias, a Weetabix cereal employee, unexpectedly cross paths when Almut literally hits him with her car. All it takes is a single trip to the ER and a diner, followed by a visit to Almut's restaurant, for the couple to fall for each other. They embrace their newfound romance with reckless abandon, but their vision of the future comes to a screeching halt when Almut's ovarian cancer returns.
Instead of using a typical storytelling arc, the movie actually opens with the diagnosis, taking viewers by surprise almost as much as Tobias and Almut. The story jumps back and forth between their early relationship, the process of starting a family, and life post-diagnosis, highlighting the beauty of both the boring and special moments of a life lived together — and it's way more hopeful than heartbreaking. (It's also pretty easy to keep up with, thanks to the length of Florence Pugh's hair).
A24
The couple's relationship is marked by reveling in quiet moments, like Almut showing Tobias the perfect way to crack an egg or hopping in the bathtub with an entire sleeve of Jaffa Cakes...while nine months pregnant. But those simpler moments are interspersed with parties and passion, and Almut, who'd rather live six incredible months than start chemo and wait for a remission that will never come, is determined to keep up the momentum.
She begins leading a sort of double life, hiding her involvement in a new cooking competition from Tobias, and hiding her cancer from her fellow chefs. (One funny moment I didn't expect comes when Almut's second finds her throwing up in the bathroom and asks if she's on drugs).
A24
But while many viewers can understand dedicating yourself to a goal, Almut's driving force goes much deeper than that: she's terrified of being forgotten. When competition training means she forgets to pick up their daughter Ella, and winds up fighting with Tobias, Almut reveals how scared she is of only being "the mom with cancer." She wants to give Ella another identity to remember her by. So, they move forward together and finally make it to the cooking competition — but despite all the work it took to get there, it's not the beautiful dishes or the applause or the overall success that make the greatest impact.
How does We Live in Time end?
A24
Almut ditches the competition before it's over, taking her family to a nearby ice skating rink instead. After leaving Tobias and Ella at one end of the rink, she waves and takes off, and it's the final image we see of her — like an angel on ice skates.
When the film flashes forward to the period after Almut's implied death, we see Tobias teaching their daughter how to crack eggs the way Almut showed him at the beginning of their relationship. And that is the part that left me weeping. Instead of romanticizing death, We Live in Time truly romanticizes life in every sense of the word. It's a reminder that the simple ways we honor our loved ones, the inescapable moments that are totally interwoven in our lives, end up being the most powerful. And the fact that no matter what comes, memories mean we can live forever.
A24
Tag us with your thoughts on the We Live in Time ending on Instagram.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!