Bookmark This 6-Ingredient Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe For Your Next Party
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Inspired by the sheer greatness of Buffalo chicken wings, my easy Buffalo chicken dip recipe is spicy, tangy, salty, and (gasp!) veryaddictive. Buffalo chicken dip is the *perfect* appetizer for any gathering, but the Super Bowl just feels like the supreme setting for delightfully diving in with some chips or veggie sticks.
This easy Buffalo chicken dip recipe easily serves 8 to 10 people, so you can make it once and let everyone at it. Plus, you only really need 6 ingredients (the Buffalo sauce and chicken are crucial) and no more than 40 minutes to make it. Scroll for the full recipe!
Ingredients For My Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe
- 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded (I adore this pre-cooked shredded chicken from Target. It's such a time-saver! You could also use rotisserie chicken – yum.)
- 1 cup Buffalo sauce (The best buffalo sauces from my experience are the Primal Kitchen Non-Dairy Buffalo Sauce and the Noble Made Buffalo Dipping & Wing Sauce. They're both perfectly tangy and spicy.)
- 1 cup ranch dressing
- 1 cup cream cheese, softened (I soften mine in the microwave for ~30 seconds.)
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup fresh green onions, chopped (for garnish)
- Salt + pepper, optional to taste
Serve with Ruffles, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrots, or anything else you'd like!
If you have a larger crowd coming to your Super Bowl party, you may want to consider doubling this recipe or preparing additional appetizers to make sure there's enough food for everyone to chow down on.
Directions For This Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe
- Preheat your oven to 350°F.
- In a large bowl, combine the shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, softened cream cheese, and shredded cheddar cheese. Mix well until all ingredients are evenly combined.
- Transfer the mixture to a lightly greased baking dish, spreading it out evenly with a spatula.
- Bake for ~30 minutes, or until the Buffalo chicken dip is hot and bubbly around the edges. Look out for browning on the top, too – that's the good stuff!
- Once baked, remove the dish from the oven. Garnish with green onion.
- Serve the Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip hot with the dippers of your choice. It's also super yummy as cold leftovers, though there likely won't be any after you make this for friends and family!
Sign up for our newsletter to find more easy recipes for entertaining and sharing!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images generated using StableDiffusion.
- These Are The Top Super Bowl Dip Recipes In Every State ›
- Score! 40 Show-Stopping Super Bowl Dips For Your Game Day Party ›
- 27 Easy Slow Cooker Dips And Recipes For Tailgating ›
- Tailgate Recipes: Buffalo Chicken Pizzas, Taquitos, and Sliders ›
- These Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wraps Are Easy *and* Delicious ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.