These Are The Top Super Bowl Dip Recipes In Every State
Out of all the reasons that Super Bowl Sunday is one of our favorite days of the year, the delicious dip recipes might just be our favorite. And we're not alone! We got a peek at Google's uniquely searched dip recipes ahead of the Super Bowl — which span from spinach dip to crab rangoon dip to taco dip — to give you some inspiration as you prepare your own appetizers ahead of the big game. Keep reading to find out what was most-searched in your state, or try your hand at multiple recipes!
Image courtesy of Google
Alabama: Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Going meat-free this Super Bowl? This recipe uses cauliflower in lieu of shredded chicken for a dip that's smooth and creamy. Don't worry, thanks to the hot sauce, it still has that iconic spicy kick! Eat with celery, carrots, chips, or go all in with a spoon. You can also leave out the cauliflower for a plain buffalo dip, which is the most popular in South Dakota.
Alaska, Hawaii + Massachusetts: 7-Layer Dip
Not only are these individual dips cute and delicious, but they'll also help you avoid any dreaded double-dip situations. Start with the beans on the bottom since they're the thickest and work your way up until you're ready to top with your go-to veggies. Leave out the cheese and sour cream for any dairy-free babes.
18 States: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Buffalo chicken dip was the most popular choice in a handful of areas, including Arizona, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Tennessee! With this dish, you can have your dip and eat it (inside a pita) too! With the buffalo chicken, greens, and the crunch of the pita, a variety of flavors and textures come together to create something that will be a game changer. The bonus? Kids who love quesadillas will not be able to get enough!
Arkansas + Georgia — Bean Dip
Get ready for a whole new flavor with this Spicy Sriracha White Bean Dip, straight from our roundup of Super Bowl dips. One thing to note is that you might need to experiment with how much olive oil you add depending on your beans, but that just means you get to taste test a bunch of times.
California + Illinois: Jalapeño Popper Dip
The combo of cheese and jalapeños will never get old, and what better way to try out this new iteration of poppers than Super Bowl Sunday! While the recipe calls for white American cheese, swap for pepper jack if you want to add some extra spice. But whatever you do, do NOT touch your eyes until you can wash your hands!
Colorado: Green Chili Dip
Use this tasty (and uber easy) sauce for salads and sandwiches, or add some cream cheese, bake it, and serve with pita chips on game day. This is also a great recipe for anyone who isn't a huge fan of spice because you can customize the peppers, opting for mild ones if you like those better.
Connecticut: Crab Rangoon Dip
While these mini rangoons make for a tasty, and less messy, app, all you have to do to turn them into a dip is swap the wontons for a baking dish. Shrimp, which the recipe calls for, is a bit more cost effective than crab but you can go with whatever seafood is your fave.
Utah: Chili Cheese Dip
Who can say no to a salty, tasty dip chock full of all our favorite taco toppings? (The answer: not us). Eat with chips, or pour a bit on your hot dog for the full game day experience.
Florida: Cream Cheese Dip
We're all about savory dips but sometimes you want something a little sweeter. That's where the powdered sugar and vanilla extract come in. That being said, if you'd rather have something to dip your ball peppers in, try mixing in your favorite herbs (we love dill, chives, and parsley) instead.
Vermont: Hoagie Dip
Image via The Food Network
If you're not familiar with a hoagie dip, just think of it like a taco dip in the sense that it's a hoagie deconstructed! It's got ham, lettuce, peppers, cheese (basically everything we love about a hoagie) all in one bowl. You can find a delicious recipe to make your own here.
Indiana + Michigan: Cheese Dip
With a recipe this easy — just cube your cheese, pour a can of diced tomatoes over it, and microwave — we'll be bringing cheese dip to every event from here on out. Add in extra spices or try different mix of cheeses to change things up.
Louisiana: Artichoke Dip
Artichoke dip is one of our favorite dishes of all time and this healthier-for-you version might just make it your fave too! Just add some kale, peppers, and Greek yogurt, and you've got yourself one tasty dip that's also got a few extra nutrients in it.
Maryland: Cheesy Hamburger Dip
We never thought a deconstructed burger could taste this good. Because you can load it up with toppings until your heart's content, you don't have to sacrifice any of the usual burger add-ons with this dip from our bunless burger roundup. We're talking ketchup, mustard, cheese, and even pickles!
Minnesota: Cheddar Cheese Dip
This is one recipe that you can serve at any stage. Form it into a bacon-covered ball the next time you're hosting dinner or bake it in a dish with the bacon, herbs, and vegetable wedges sprinkled on top. Like the idea of individual apps? Bake in tiny ramekins and serve (after they cool down, of course).
Mississippi: Baked Cheesy Dip
When we hear "baked" and "cheese" in the same sentence, our mind immediately goes to one thing: brie. The creamy, buttery cheese is probably in our top ten favorite foods and this heart-shaped recipe is perfect for both the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day! Nix the puff pastry to make this a more conventional dip.
Montana: Green Dip
There are very few dips as classic as spinach dip but this recipe (complete with scallions, creme fraiche, and aioli) will breathe a whole new life into your game day appetizers. Just remember to refrigerate for at least a few hours so all the flavors can mix and meld together. Yummm.
Montana + Texas: Queso Dip
We're always looking for new and exciting ways to make our tried-and-true recipes. This vegan recipe is great for anyone with a dairy sensitivity and the secret is the nutritional yeast, which will give it that cheesy, full flavor. You can also mix in some hot sausage to get WY's most searched recipe.
Nevada: Beer Dip
We used Budweiser (which is a medium-bodied, crisp beer) in this cheese dip to give it a nice, full flavor. The recipe is thick and cheesy, but the beer helps thin it out just right. While you can dip crackers or veggies, we're partial to these bacon pretzel twists.
West Virgina + Wisconsin: Taco Dip
This recipe is great because you can put it together easily, and it's a bit lower maintenance than a 7-layer dip. Go all out with the cream cheese and sour cream, or swap them for low-fat alternatives to make a skinny recipe like the most-searched dip of New Mexico!
Oklahoma: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dip
Break out the vanilla wafers, graham crackers, and strawberries because this is one recipe that you won't want to miss! The sweet, creamy dip will melt in your mouth *and* making this gives you the excuse to add a few extra chocolate chips to your diet. ;)
Oregon: French Dip
With fried, fresh, *and* roasted onions all in one, this dish does it all. It's a super simple recipe, however, that's perfect for game day. Make your own hot sauce or swap it for a bottle of buffalo sauce instead. That way your dip matches your wings!
South Carolina: Corn Dip
The great thing about this recipe is that because we have access to fresh, frozen, and canned corn, we can make it any time of year! And that includes Super Bowl Sunday. The sweet corn and salty cheese make an amazing pair, and we can't wait to dig in.
Virginia: Pizza Dip
Image via Half Baked Harvest
This cauliflower pizza dip disguises extra veggies underneath the cheese and pepperoni we love so much. It's got mascarpone, mozzarella, Parmesan, and provolone so prepare to enter a cheesy heaven every time you take a bite! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Washington: Greek Layer Dip
Image via The Food Network
Greek layer dip has everything we love about Greek salads (olives, feta, and tzatziki), but turns those ingredients into a warm and cheesy dish, which is perfect for chilly February days. Click here for a recipe that you can make for Super Bowl Sunday.
