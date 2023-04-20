After Seeing Hailey Bieber’s Recipe, We’re Never Making Air Fryer Wings Any Other Way
In one of her latest episodes of what’s in my kitchen?,Hailey Bieber makes her signature chicken wing recipe for us. The air-fried crispy wings are 1000% drool-worthy, so we just have to pass them along. There’s a secret ingredient that takes this dish to the next level – avocado oil! Due to its higher smoke point than most cooking oils, the avo oil gives the wings the ultimate crispiness. Scroll for Hailey’s chicken wings so you can treat yourself to a fulfilling celeb-certified home cooked meal!
Watch Hailey Bieber Make Her Signature Chicken Wing Recipe
Ingredients for Hailey Bieber's Signature Chicken Wing Recipe
For the buttermilk marinade:
- 2 lbs chicken wings
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1 1/2 tsp Bragg 24 Herbs & Spices
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
For the crispy wing coating:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1 tsp Bragg 24 Herbs & Spices
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic salt
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 2 large eggs
For the sauce:
- 1 cup Bachan’s Original Japanese BBQ Sauce
- 3 tbsp honey
- 1-3 tbsp Sriracha, to taste
- Cayenne pepper, to taste
- Chopped scallions, optional
How to Make Hailey's Air-Fried Chicken Wings
- In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk and dry marinade ingredients until combined. Add chicken wings and toss to coat. Refrigerate the wings in brine for at least 2 hours.
- In a large bowl, whisk together dry coating ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs. Remove wings from the brine. Coat wings in egg wash and then place in coating mixture, tossing wings until completely covered, and then placing on a baking sheet.
- Preheat your air fryer to 380°F. Spray the inside of the air fryer with avocado oil. Generously spray wings with avocado oil to coat and place wings in the air fryer. Fry for 15-20 minutes, checking wings every 5-6 minutes, turning and spraying with oil as needed. After 15-20 minutes, increase temperature to 400° F and cook for 5-10 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together sauce ingredients and add cooked wings in a large bowl with sauce, tossing wings until covered and garnishing with scallions, if desired.
