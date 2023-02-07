Score! 36 Dip Recipes For A Winning Super Bowl Party
By now you know that we're crazy about queso, but the reality is: We like any sort substance that is fit for a chip plunge. And with the best chip-dipping day on the horizon, we're sure you've already scoped out our amazing taco dip recipe, not to mention a host of appetizers, and probably this perfect punch recipe too. But if you're really going to dip it (dip it real good), you need more delicious options for the big game day. And we're here to give you just that.
Greek Yogurt Dip, 3 Ways
These three Greek yogurt dip recipes are all super simple. Whip these up in a matter of minutes pre-game for a healthy, protein-packed, and flavorful snack. (via Brit + Co)
Roasted Lemon and Spinach Artichoke Dip
Elevate your Super Bowl party dips with this just-a-little-bit-extra spinach dip with roasted lemons, yum! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Hot Corn Dip
This delicious dip can be made ahead with fresh, frozen, or canned corn. (via Culinary Hill)
Crockpot White Queso Dip
Smooth, creamy and super easy to make in a Crockpot, this queso dip will become your game day favorite. (via Barley & Sage)
The Perfect Guacamole
The perfect guac deserves a ingenious tip for keeping it green for days. (via theKitchn)
French Onion Dip
No soup packets here, just onions three ways — fried, fresh, and roasted — whipped with mayo, cream cheese, and sour cream into a tempting homemade dip. (via Saveur)
Garlic-Herb Yogurt Cheese Dip
Low-fat yogurt is key to creating this creamy chive dip. You can also swap that for soy yogurt for your vegan friends. (via Martha Stewart Living)
Skinny Taco Dip
No time to assemble a full 7 layer dip? Whip up this lightened-up take that boasts all of the same flavors and none of the fuss. (via Damn Delicious)
Roasted Turkey Queso
We may have mentioned it before… we've got it bad for queso. And this is us hitting all the food groups with a turkey, bean, and guac-boosted queso! (via Brit + Co.)
Cheesy Rotel Sausage Dip
With a mix of pork sausage, Rotel tomatoes, cream cheese, and a delicious layer of cheddar, this dip says game on all over it. (via Salt & Lavender)
Hot Artichoke-Spinach Dip
Cannellini beans and Neufchatel cheese lighten up this creamy crowd pleaser. (via Food Network)
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This is a great way to use leftover or rotisserie chicken and feeds a crowd fast. (via Feel Good Foodie)
3-Ingredient Beer Cheese Dip
This dip has just a hint of spice and takes just three ingredients: cream cheese, pepper jack cheese, and beer! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Spicy Sriracha White Bean Dip
Crispy rosemary flatbread or crudite are the perfect scoops for this beautiful bean dip. (via White on Rice Couple)
Paleo French Onion Dip
Keep it on the lighter, dairy-free side with cashewmilk yogurt and loads of delicious herbs and spices. (via Olive You Whole)
Lebanese Garlic Dip
Pair this easy toum with grilled chicken, roasted veggies, and french fries. You don't even need a food processor! (via Forks & Foliage)
Spicy Feta Dip
Otherwise known as Tirokafteri, this simple dip is spicy and easy to love. (via Fancy Peasant)
Lasagna Dip
Made with gluten-free chips, this meat lasagna inspired dip will stand out from the potluck crowd. (via RachL Mansfield)
Roasted Red Pepper Dip
Serve up some shrimp and veggie skewers with this delicious dip. (via The Endless Meal)
Sour Cream and Onion Dip
This classic dip starts with a sour cream base, sautéd onion, dried spices, fresh chives, and a little worcestershire. Just add ruffled chips! (via Cozy Cravings)
Cheddar-Jalapeño Cheese Dip
Be sure to set aside a can of beer to whip up this dip that's perked up with fresh jalapeños. You can never serve enough cheese dip. (Or beer-laden foods.) (via My Food and Family)
Spicy Cilantro Pesto
Dip toasty bread in this versatile dip that you could also use in pastas and sandwiches. (via Nareen's Eats)
Mom's 7 Layer Dip
20 minutes is all you need to create this yummy dip — but we bet it'll be eaten is less time than that! (via Sweet Pea's Kitchen)
Roasted Cauliflower White Pizza Dip
Forget delivery. This cheesy-pizza dip is sure to be a hit when served with crackers. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Easy Bean Dip
Whip up this vegetarian bean dip in only 5 minutes. (via Live Eat Learn)
Smoked Salmon Dip
This luscious concoction works well with both beer and bubbly to wash it down! (via Chez Us)
Roasted Beet Hummus
Add a colorful dip to your veggie platter with this yummy beet hummus recipe. (via Chef Bai)
Ethereally Smooth Hummus
Peeling the skin from each bean is a tedious step, but it's the the trick for creating unbelievably creamy hummus. (via Smitten Kitchen)
Cheese Chorizo Caramelized Onion Dip
Talk about flavor packed! This slightly smokey, spicy chorizo dip is impossible to resist. (via Foodie Crush)
Restaurant-Style Salsa
Make this salsa along with your guacamole and queso to create the ultimate hat trick of dips! (via The Pioneer Woman)
Bacon Chive Dip
Not a fan of sour cream? Try this innovative Greek-yogurt-based dip instead! (via Brit + Co.)
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Another classic football finger food gets a makeover in dip form! (via Carl's Bad Cravings)
Hot Crab Dip
Treat your favorite team to this delightful dip. (via Food Network)
Toffee Fruit Dip
This creamy, toffee-dotted dessert dip is a great way to sweeten up your Super Bowl spread. (viaI'm Topsy Turvy)
Smoked Fish Dip
This creamy dip has a smoky flavor and can be served with water crackers or tortilla chips. (via Cilantro Parsley)
What's your go-to dip to serve for the Super Bowl? Find more delicious Super Bowl recipes on our Food page.