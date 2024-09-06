6 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas You Haven't Thought Of Yet
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The thinking-of-Halloween season is upon us, and as October slowly starts to creep up, I'm treating finding my costume like it's a full time job. As opposed to years past where I'd sit down and DIY every aspect of my Halloween costume, this year, I'm taking the more low-effort route. But just because I'm putting less work into my getup doesn't mean it has to look corny. Windsor has a ton of Halloween costumes and coordinating accessories that look extremely put-together. If you're searching for easy Halloween costumes that will still leave an impression on the party, you've come to the right place. Shop 6 clever costume ideas below!
Windsor
Country Babe
Country babe or country Barbie, you'll be lookin' fresh in this fringey outfit. First, start off with the easy one-and-done Country Babe Long Sleeve Fringe Faux Suede Romper, then polish your look further with these adorable Western Standoff Faux Leather Cowboy Boots (which you can wear past Halloween, too). Of course, you can't forget the black cowgirl hat!
Windsor
Wonder Woman
You are a wonder woman at heart, so why not dress the part for Halloween this year? This superhero 'fit is made super easy by pairing this shiny Lady Justice Metal Headband with the matching Metallic Foiled Bodysuit. If you want some more coverage for your costume, layer on the Lady Justice Star Print Skater Skort that's spotted with even more stars. Windsor's So Stunning Patent Faux Leather Under The Knee Platform Boots are *the* shoes to snag for this easy costume idea.
Windsor
Vampy Witch
This is an easy Halloween costume that you can morph into two different costumes. So, it's an ideal option if you're attending more than one spooky soiree this year! The Vampy Vixen Long Sleeve Velvet Bodysuit definitely gives vampire vibes, but you can turn things a lil' witchy by topping your look off with the Spellbinding Beauty Velvet Marabou Witch Hat. If you're going the vampy route, make sure your makeup look suits the situation with a dark smokey eye and, of course, some fake blood. Step out for the night in the Always On Point Lace-Up Thigh High Stiletto Boots, and you're set!
Windsor
Cutie Cowgirl
Yeehaw! Lean into all things Western by donning this flattering Rodeo Cowgirl Gingham Tie-Front Romper and perfecting your hair with some cute bows. Take things up a notch with the Cowgirl Cutie Faux Wool Hat and Western Faux Leather Booties that really tie the entire look together! After you snag these three pieces, all you have left to do is to start working on your best country accent, partner.
Windsor
Glam Fairy
There's nothing you can't do with a cute dress, fairy wings, and lotsa glitter when it comes to Halloween. If you prefer more feminine costumes, this is a simple idea that you can customize easily based on your personal style. First, start off with this Glam Era Rhinestone And Pearl Strapless Mini Dress.
Windsor
From there, toss on these comfy Butterfly Magic Mesh Glitter Wings. Sprinkle some fairy dust on your makeup look and hairdo, and your look will become absolutely spellbinding.
Windsor
Stars Cheerleader
Coming off all the hype from Netflix's America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, you're sure to spark some conversations by wearing this cheer-inspired costume on Halloween. The look comes complete in the easy Star Cheerleader Three-Piece Costume Set, so you won't have to run around to a ton different stores to craft your costume (score!). The Trendy Moves Block Heel Faux Leather Booties are the perfect shoe to make this ensemble a total touchdown!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more Halloween costume ideas before spooky season arrives!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.