This Eggo Waffle Liqueur Is Basically Your Fave Childhood Breakfast, Made Boozy
Bring back the fuzzy-warm nostalgic feeling of popping a frozen Eggo waffle in the toaster before jetting off to school with something a little bit more… adult-friendly. Eggo has teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create a liqueur that emulates only the best flavors of brunch: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream. Concocted with tasteful inspiration from breakfast staples like maple syrup, butter, bacon, and of course, Eggo waffles, the creamy-sweet beverage can be sipped on the rocks or shaken into a morning time mixer. Talk about a fun wake up call!
The Eggo x Sugarlands Distilling Company creation is the secret ingredient to a kickassbrunch party or holiday-inspired cocktail. You can stir it into a hot coffee for a cozy moment, or craft your own waffle-infused espresso martini. Whatever route you choose, check out some of the recipes below for inspiration!
Eggo Waffle Liqueur Cocktail Recipes
Eggo Mocha Macchiato
- 2oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream
- 2oz cold brew
- 2oz chocolate milk
- Eggo mini waffle, for garnish
Cozy Breakfast
- 2oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream
- 4oz hot coffee (or hot chocolate)
- Eggo mini waffle, for garnish
Bananas Foster
- 1.5oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream
- 1oz Banana Pudding Sippin' Cream
- 1.5oz milk
- Eggo mini waffle, for garnish
Eggospresso Martini
(by Ravi Thapa, Brasserie SAINT Marc)
- .75oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream
- 1.5oz High Rock vodka
- .75oz coffee syrup
- .75oz espresso
Morning Chaos
(by Ravi Thapa, Brasserie SAINT Marc)
- 1oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream
- 2oz rum
- .75oz spiced chai syrup
- 2oz pineapple juice
- 1oz blood orange juice
The Maple Milkshake
(by Ravi Thapa, Brasserie SAINT Marc)
- .5oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream
- 1.5oz Sugarlands Maple Bacon Moonshine
- .5oz Fernet Menta
- .25oz vanilla syrup
L'eggo with Eggo
(by Ravi Thapa, Brasserie SAINT Marc)
- .75oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream
- 4oz cold brew
- Whip equal parts whipping cream with Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream in a jar, then use it to top off the cold brew.
Sip wisely! Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream produced and bottled by Sugarlands Distilling Company, Gatlinburg, TN. 20% alc/vo. Must be 21+ to purchase.
Photos and recipes courtesy of Eggo.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.