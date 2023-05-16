19 Vegan Brunch Recipes For The Ultimate A.M. Bite
This one’s for our vegan friends. Brunch is meant to fully satisfy, and dine-in restaurant options can leave your plant-based heart feeling empty when all the pickings are mimosas and fruit cups. Why not opt for a lavish DIY brunch party, vegan-style of course, so you have a cornucopia of choices to celebrate with? Our vegan brunch selection has everything from pancakes to breakfast sammies to make those weekend feasts worth it. Scroll for the full menu!
Vegan Chicken and Waffles
There's no greater morningtime delicacy than when sweet and savory mix. The prime example of this heavenly duo is chicken and waffles – but this time, the bite gets vegan-ified. (via The Edgy Veg)
Savory Vegan Breakfast Bowl
Brunch and munch on this healthy and hearty medley of tomatoes, tofu, arugula, and potatoes that'll fuel you for the day ahead – even if your only weekend plan is to laze around in bed. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Vegan French Toast
French toast is an absolute brunch classic. Sweeten up your mid-morning with this vegan brunch recipe that coats bread in an easy peasy blend of plant-based milk, vanilla, and cinnamon. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Low-Calorie Vegan Snickerdoodle Pancakes
You'll get a mouthful of low-calorie, high-protein goodness with this pancake recipe, thanks to the addition of vegan Greek yogurt. Top these stacks with your favorite in-season berries, and brunch is golden. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Coconut Yogurt Parfait
Try your hand at some homemade granola and use it to top a cup of vegan yogurt for brunchtime! The coconut flavors from this recipe are the perfect partner for the summer season, when a warm tropical paradise is totally top of mind. (via Two Spoons)
Vegan Cinnamon Sugar Zucchini Cake
After tasting, you'd be surprised to learn this recipe even has zucchini in it. The neutral veggie gets masked by a powerful combo of cinnamon and sugar for the best flavor ever, while maintaining a yummy crunchy-on-the-outside and plush-on-the-inside vibe. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Vegan Monte Cristo
Hangovers, begone! This Monte Cristo will cure you of all the things, even if it's just straight-up hunger. Pair some salty vegan ham with melty vegan cheese and raspberry preserves for the ultimate vegan brunch. (via The Edgy Veg)
Chunky Monkey Vegan Pancakes
Banana mixed with dark chocolate will always win. Indulge in these sickly-sweet stacks for brunch – they'll hit different alongside a mimosa, too. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Vitamin C Smoothie Bowl with Grain-Free Granola
This pick is perfect for those dripping-in-sweat summer days. Prepping an ice-cold, intensely-blended smoothie bowl will save you from the heat, and give you a beneficial amount of vitamin C! (via Chef Bai)
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon. Rolls. No context needed. But in case you need some, this recipe warrants a vegan brunch celebration from its gooey, sweet icing alone. (via Two Spoons)
Vegan Lemon Scones
These vegan-friendly scones deliver a tangy and bright citrus flavor that'll go superbly with your A.M. cup of coffee. They're suitable for a brunch get-together because you can make a big batch to share with your family or friends. (via Brit + Co.)
Vegan Savory Scones
These scones run in the opposite way, boasting savory notes instead of sweet ones. You have the power to mix in as much vegan cheese and plant-based sausage as you desire! (via The Edgy Veg)
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Banana Bread Muffins
This recipe takes your regular 'ol banana bread, and turns it into muffin form. This way, vegan brunch is made simple, as you can just grab and go – tasty, cinnamon-y muffin in hand. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Vegan Protein Pancakes
Oats, banana and plant protein join forces and craft a delectable pancake mix for you to enjoy at brunch! This recipe is an easy go-to for the base of your breakfast meal – you can add all the toppings later on. (via Two Spoons)
Vegan Frittata
This vegan brunch recipe holds all of the good stuff: vegan eggs, veggies, plant-based sausage, and an abundance of spices meld together into one nutritious, easy-to-eat meal. (via Veggie Society)
Vegan Bread Pudding
Every forkful you get of this vegan bread pudding will make you a bread pudding enthusiast more and more. The custard is the perfect complement to the flaky caramelized bread pieces, while pistachios and pecans humbly hold it down on the texture front. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Passionfruit Vanilla Pancakes
These tasty cakes are vegan and gluten-free, so everyone at the table is satisfied. P.S. they taste better with piles of fresh fruit (and syrup!) on them! (via Chef Bai)
Classic Vegan Crepes with Figs and Coconut Yogurt
Soft, delicate crepes meet sweet yogurt and figs in this vegan brunch recipe that packs in a balance of health and indulgence. (via Two Spoons)
Vegan Sausage Gravy
Because sometimes you just crave a meaty flavor. This plant-based gravy is the ultimate biscuit and bread topping for brunch hour. (via Veggie Society)
