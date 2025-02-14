They're coming in hot this year!
See Every Emma Roberts' Belletrist Book Club Pick For 2025
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss are the bestie duo whose book club Belletrist became an instant favorite of ours. After they couldn't stop asking about each other's reading habits, they created this book club in 2017. The astounding part is that it's grown to feature over 80 books — we counted — and it looks like it's poised to expand even more this year!
Based on their picks so far, we expect to see great things from Emma and Karah's vivacious Belletrist book club. Scroll to find out all the books they've picked so far this year!
Here's every book Emma Roberts & Karah Preiss have picked for the Belletrist book club in 2025!
February 2025
Amazon
The Mystery Guest by Grégoire Bouiller
It's there he begins to find his inspiration for art and even falls in love after thinking he'd never get over the woman who left him.
January 2025
Amazon
The Motherload: Episodes from the Brink of Motherhood by Sarah Hoover
