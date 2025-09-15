OMG, Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel Just Returned To Rory & Lorelai's House — Watch The Hilarious Reunion!

The 2025 Emmys are in full swing, and in addition to all of the amazing nominations and insane snubs, the current TV season isn't the only one making news — some of our favorite throwback shows are too! Gilmore Girls stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham just reunited to present at the awards show and their looks were totally giving Lorelai and Rory.



Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel stunned on the Emmys red carpet. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Just like their iconic Gilmore Girls characters, Alexis and Lauren showed up to the Emmys looking amazing. Lauren looked amazing in a flesh-colored dress with black flowers, which is giving a fun and flirty vibe Lorelai would definitely approve of. Alexis kept is classy and chic with a strapless silver gown and earrings.

Are we getting a Gilmore Girls reunion? Now, the real question is, will we be getting an official Gilmore Girls reunion? We're getting a new documentary, but Lauren Graham told Jimmy Fallon she's always willing to step back into Lorelai's shoes. "I always say yes because it's the best part I ever had," the actress said. "I love doing it, and I think it was a really wonderful [experience]. It’s just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer — and it just means so much to me.”

Does Rory have a baby in Gilmore Girls? Even though there's no official Gilmore Girls reunion on the horizon, Lauren Graham has the best idea: we know Rory's pregnant, but we'd love to see her have a daughter. That way, we'd get four generations of Gilmore women together (including Emily of course!) "I think the baby daddy is either Logan or the Wookie," she said. "And I think it's gonna be a girl and I think she calls her another permutation of Lorelai, cause you know Rory's short for Lorelai. And I'm gonna go with Lola. I made all of that up, don't get me in trouble!"

