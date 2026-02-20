Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy, Redeeming Love, Euphoria) passed away on February 19, 2026 after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April of 2025. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he told People at the time. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Both friends and fans have been posting sweet tributes in honor of the actor (who played Mark Sloan on ABC's medical drama), including his costars. Keep reading to see them.

Here are all the sweet tributes to the late Eric Dane.

What is ALS? ALS is a nervous system disease that "affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time," according to Mayo Clinic. "ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech. Eventually ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe." Unfortunately there is no cure.

Read these sweet tributes to Eric Dane after his death. Kevin McKidd/Instagram Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kevin McKidd reposted Variety's Instagram post, saying, “Rest in peace, buddy.”

Nina Dobrev/Instagram Sharing an image from Redeeming Love on her Instagram story, The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric. "He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did," she continues. "He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

HBO “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric," Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said in a statement. "Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS. pic.twitter.com/00TtwmQHAK — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 20, 2026 Eric Dane starred opposite Ashton Kutcher in 2010's Valentine's Day and tweeted, "The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) Alyssa Milano shared a super touching tribute, writing on Instagram, "I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard." "And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family," she adds. "The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden."



She continues, "He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me 'Milano,' as if it was the only part of my name that mattered. My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) John Stamos (who starred with Dane in Wedding Wars), shared, "RIP, Buddy. Me and @realericdane played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called, Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon. Xo J."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence) Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Martin Lawrence also shared a tribute, writing, "My condolences go out to the family of @realericdane 🙏🏾 I can tell you firsthand — solid brotha, true professional, and brought that presence every single time. Much love! #ericdane #badboysfamilyforlife" Lawrence and Dane's costar Alexander Ludwig posted to his Instagram story, saying, “Ugh this hurts so much. Will miss you Eric and loved our time together. You were a joy to work with.”

We're sending love to Eric Dane's friends and family.