OMG, There's A 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion Soon — & You Could Literally Be There

There's always a Gilmore Girls reunion around the corner. Whether the cast surprises us by starring in a new show together (hello Étoile!) or meeting up for lunch, it's so good to know that these relationships are just as deep and beautiful (if not more!) than they were onscreen. And it looks like they're giving us another reunion in 2025 — that you can be apart of.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Gilmore Girls reunion — and how you can join!

Meet your favorite 'Gilmore Girls' actors at a special reunion weekend! Small Town Convention's Weekend in the Life is bringing us back to Stars Hollow this spring, meaning you can be apart of the magic of town traditions, wacky festivals, and of course, plenty of coffee. According to the official site, Gilmore Girls fans will be able to "immerse yourself in the charm and heart" of Stars Hollow, taking part in everything from "exclusive activities" to "intimate Q&A sessions [and] town-square events." Plus, photo opportunities! The event is taking place in New Milford, Connecticut from April 11-13, 2025, and so far, Matt Czuchry (who you'll recognize as Logan Huntzberger) and Scott Patterson (who played Luke Danes) will be in attendance! So break out your baseball caps and your "in omnia paratus" tee shirts. There's still one slot left for a special guest star to turn up at the Weekend in the Life, so stay tuned to see who the third Gilmore Girls actor will be! You can purchase tickets for the weekend at this eventbrite link.

And watch Scott Patterson & Lauren Graham's latest reunion while you wait. Scott Patterson recently reprised his role as Luke alongside Lauren Graham as Lorelai for a Walmart commercial(plus Sean Gunn as Kirk, I can't forget him), and it was one of my favorite parts of 2024!! The video follows Luke and Lorelai, who are unpacking a new Walmart delivery at the counter of Luke's Diner. And of course, it wouldn't be a believable Gilmore Girls story if it didn't involve plenty of coffee. "My parents return 🥹," Reddit user mizbizsav said before the commercial launched. "I just got the 15 second Walmart ad before a YouTube video and freaked out over seeing Lorelai and Luke together again." I am always down to see Luk and Lorelai together again, which means it's time for another Gilmore Girls rewatch!

What does your dream Gilmore Girls weekend look like? Let us know on Facebook — plus which star you want to take a photo with!