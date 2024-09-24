Your Favorite Gilmore Girl Will Have A Guest Role In 'Étoile'
Just like there's a Taylor Swift era for every stage of life, there's an Amy Sherman-Palladino show for any and every mood. Gilmore Girls is the end all be all for autumn (or anytime of year you want a little extra comfort), while Younger is perfect for the days we want to live it up in the city. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel reminds us to find the humor in everything, and Bunheads provides that perfect amount of early 2010s nostalgia (and also reminds us just how much we wanted to be dancers). You could spend all year binging the Amy Cinematic Universe, and it won't be too long before we'll have another title to throw in the mix.
ASP's newest show, Étoile, follows two world-famous ballet companies in New York and Paris who swap their most talented dancers in a last-ditch attempt to save themselves. It's sure to be a sophisticated and hilarious look into the prestige of dance, but our favorite thing about the show? It also ties into the other series because of some very special guest stars!
The 'Étoile' Cast Features Some Very Familiar Faces
Kelly Bishop
Kelly Bishop, whom you'll recognize from Gilmore Girls and Bunheads, will have a guest role in Étoile. And she can't wait to be on set! "There was this character that sounded like something that would be right for me," she says in an interview with The Daily Beast. "[Sherman-Palladino] has been so good to me and so generous and loyal that I don’t ever want to assume anything. I just said, 'Is this something that I should pursue?' God love her, she wrote back, 'I would love to have you play our Clara.' I went, 'Oh, I just got myself a job.' It’s a couple of guest spots on this new show. I think it’s going to be very interesting."
While we don't have much info on the character of Clara yet, I wouldn't be surprised if she was the head of the New York dance company.
Yanic Truesdale
Gilmore Girls star Yanic Truesdale (who played Michel on the hit series) will also have a guest role, listed in IMDb as "Raphael," and I'm guessing we'll see him as part of the Paris company! Between ASP, Yanic, and Kelly, this show is turning into one big Gilmore Girls reunion and I'm not mad about it!
Luke Kirby
Luke Kirby starred as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but you can also see him as Davis Calloway on Gossip Girl and F. Lee Bailey in Boston Strangler.
Gideon Glick
You'll recognize Gideon Glick as Tommy Cothran in Maestro, and as Kyle McCallister in Ocean's Eight. You can also see him in Marriage Story!
Dakin MatthewsHere's another Gilmore Girls star we'll see in Étoile! Dakin Matthews plays Headmaster Charleston, but you can also see him as Joe in Waitress The Musical and as the voice of King William in The Swan Princess.
David Alvarez
Alvarez might play Isaac English in American Rust, but I personally fell in love with him as soon as he danced onscreen as Bernardo in West Side Story.
Leslie FrayBefore Étoilepremieres, you can see Leslie Fray as Nellie Carmichael in Girls on the Bus and Josephine Reacher in Reacher.
