10 Budget-Friendly Trader Joe’s Finds Under $5 That Still Feel Fancy

I don't know how they do it, but Trader Joe’s has a way of making even the most affordable groceries feel like little luxuries. From snacks and sweets to frozen meals and ready-made options, these budget-friendly gems (all under $5, might I add!) deliver delight without hiking your grocery bill total.

See my 10 go-to Trader Joe’s finds that every budget-conscious shopper should know about below.

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi is scrumptious and differs just a bit from traditional pasta shapes to make the dishes you cook with it feel extra special. It crisps up quite nicely when you prep it in a pan, which provides some delicious contrast alongside your fave TJ's sauce when it comes to texture. At $3.29, this frozen pick can't be beat.

Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Energy Bar At $1.19, this Clif bar dupe from Trader Joe's can cost up to $0.70 cheaper than name-brand, though it honestly tastes the same. It's definitely worth stocking up on especially if you live an active lifestyle. From long hikes to camping trips, these bars have come in so handy for keeping me satisfied during my outdoor adventures. Trader Joe's also makes a peanut butter variety if you're craving different flavors.

Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers These $3.99 frozen gyoza make a stunning snack, appetizer, or main course depending on how you prepare them. Major points for versatility!

Trader Joe's Risotto Semplice The fact that you can microwave this frozen risotto for several minutes before it turns into a steamy, creamy, and oh-so flavorful concoction is insane, especially because traditional risotto can take quite some time to perfect. If you haven't tried leveling up your meals with this $3.99 Trader Joe's find, I can assure you you're missing out.

Trader Joe's Chicken Broth Concentrate When it comes to stretching your dollar at the grocery store, broths and stocks reign supreme. The same notion goes for this new $3.99 chicken broth concentrate TJ's dreamed up! It comes with 12 shelf-stable packets of concentrate that each yield a flavorful serving of broth when dissolved in one cup of water. From there, you're free to craft delicious soups, stews, curries, chilis, and more!

Trader Joe's Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche I always grab one or two of these $2.99 heat-and-eat quiches whenever I hit Trader Joe's. After some time in the oven, they come out looking, smelling, and tasting like something I could order at my local brunch spot – just with a much smaller investment!

Trader Joe's Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's 4-Pack Four cookies for just $0.79 is a total steal in my book. Trader Joe's recently dropped this inexpensive travel-size pack of their famous Joe-Joe's that's simply perfect for school lunches, pool days, or even just small 'treat yourself' moments after a long grocery trip.

Trader Joe's Italian Farfalle Trader Joe's sells many kinds of dry pasta shapes for cheap, like this $.129 farfalle that stays good in the pantry for practically forever. Plus, it comes directly from an Italian distributor, making it feel all the more special.

Trader Joe's Spices + Seasonings Trader Joe's vast array of spices and seasonings is pretty impressive when it comes to pricing. Whether you're shopping for the basics or something more bespoke like TJ's Green Goddess or Everything But The Elote blends, their seasonings average around $2 each, which is oftentimes less than other leading grocers.

Trader Joe's Wine Finally, Trader Joe's carries so many budget-friendly wines, it can be really hard to choose! When a bottle is this inexpensive ($4.49, people!), the choice becomes way easier.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more budget-friendly grocery finds!