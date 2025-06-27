It's Road Trip Season! 7 Scenic Summer Drives Worth The Detour

My boyfriend and I planned a trip to Santa Fe for our anniversary, arranging a home exchange and assuming we wouldn’t need a car – until friends convinced us otherwise. While Santa Fe has its adobe charm, colorful art scene, and incredible food, it was the detour that made the trip unforgettable. Driving through the high desert to Taos and stumbling upon tiny villages along the way brought the kind of unforgettable travel experience we couldn't plan for — reminding us just how special this part of the country really is. Sometimes, the detours are actually better than the destination.

With flight delays, Real ID rollouts, and rising airfare, it’s no wonder more travelers are opting for the road this summer. According to The Vacationer, more than 75 percent of Americans are planning a road trip this season. So whether you're flying into a major city or skipping airports altogether, these scenic road trips promise to make it totally memorable and photo-worthy.

Here are 7 scenic drives and roadtrips across the U.S. to take this summer!

Shutterstock Miami To The Keys Distance: 113 miles Drive Time: ~2.5–3 hours (without stops) Best For: Coastal views, luxe resorts, underwater adventures, and island-hopping vibes

Fuel up with a Cuban coffee in Little Havana and hit the road for turquoise waters and quirky roadside gems. Overseas Highway is 113 miles of stunning seascapes that connect the mainland to Key West. The first stop is Key Largo, about an hour south of Miami, where you can trade four wheels for flippers at Jules’ Undersea Lodge. You don’t have to stay the night to experience its underwater magic — grab lunch, then descend into the saltwater habitat for a three-hour guided underwater adventure. If you’ve got time to linger, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park offers snorkeling tours through vibrant coral reefs and mangrove forests too. Back on the road, the highway winds into Islamorada, a laid-back village of six islands known for its sport fishing and bohemian vibes. Stop at Morada Bay Beach Café for conch fritters and a cocktail under the palms, or wander Rain Barrel Village, an artsy enclave that’s hard to miss thanks to its giant lobster sculpture out front. About halfway down the archipelago is Marathon, home to the luxe and eco-minded Isla Bella Beach Resort. Sprawled across 24 waterfront acres at the base of the Seven Mile Bridge, Isla Bella feels worlds away. Guests have access to a private, mile-long beach, five swimming pools, five dining spots, and a 4,000-square-foot spa. Weekly mangrove cleanups offer an easy way to give back, while paddleboards, kayaks, and snorkeling gear are available to explore the resort’s natural surroundings. The final stretch begins as you drive across the iconic Seven Mile Bridge, a soaring span that connects Marathon to the Lower Keys. With ocean on either side, it’s one of the most breathtaking stretches of road in the country — and a sure sign you’re close to Key West.

Shutterstock San Francisco To Big Sur Distance: ~120 miles Drive Time: 2.5 to 4 hours, depending on stops Best For: Rugged coastal views, iconic landmarks, charming seaside towns, and laid-back luxury in the California sun. California’s iconic Highway 1, AKA the Pacific Coast Highway, is the ultimate summer road trip, especially during Labor Day and beyond when the area experiences its Indian summer. After exploring San Francisco's iconic landmarks, head south toward Highway 1 as you make your way toward the dramatic cliffs of Big Sur, the postcard-perfect Bixby Bridge, and the storybook charm of Carmel-by-the-Sea. Along the way, grab coffee and a treat at Sage Bakehouse and stretch your legs in Half Moon Bay, then pause at the rugged beauty of Pigeon Point Lighthouse for a photo op you’ll actually want to frame. Break for lunch in Santa Cruz, where the boardwalk brings vintage summer vibes, or lace up your hiking shoes and explore Point Lobos State Natural Reserve — often called the crown jewel of California’s state parks. Of course, the real highlights are the ones that make this coastal drive iconic. Bixby Bridge never fails to impress, arching high above the Pacific with its cinematic curves. Carmel-by-the-Sea invites you to slow down with sandy beach strolls, secret garden courtyards, and shingled cottages that feel plucked from a Nancy Meyers movie. Enjoy a meal at La Bicyclette, a charming French bistro that feels authentically French. Don’t miss 17-Mile Drive, a winding route through Pebble Beach where windswept cypress trees frame some of the dreamiest oceanfront homes in the state. When the sun dips, make your way inland toThe Quail, a tranquil resort set on 850 acres in sunny Carmel Valley. Nestled between golden hills and oak-dotted trails, this serene hideaway is the perfect post-road-trip reset. Lounge poolside, tee off on the golf course, or sip wine under a starlit sky.

Shutterstock Santa Fe To Taos Distance: ~70 to 150 miles depending on route (High Road to Taos vs. Enchanted Circle loop) Drive Time: 2.5 to 4 hours with scenic stops Best For: Desert vistas, historic villages, healing hot springs, and a deep dive into New Mexico’s cultural and artistic soul Desert vistas, historic villages, healing hot springs, and a deep dive into New Mexico’s cultural and artistic soul

New Mexico’s landscapes have a way of making time slow down. Whether you choose the dramatic High Road to Taos or loop through the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, this Southwestern road trip is good for the soul. Begin in Santa Fe, a city where adobe walls meet high-desert skies and the scent of piñon drifts through the air. For a route steeped in history and beauty, take the High Road to Taos. This winding path through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains is dotted with remote mountain villages that still cling to their Spanish colonial roots. Stop at Santuario de Chimayó, a 19th-century adobe church revered for its healing earth and the site of an annual pilgrimage. Wander through galleries in the village of Truchas or pause in Las Trampas, where time seems to stand still. When hunger strikes, head to Ranchos de Taos for a hearty lunch at La Luna for an authentic and locally sourced Native American meal, then stroll over to the legendary San Francisco de Asís Church —one of the most photographed and painted churches in America (Ansel Adams and Georgia O’Keeffe were fans). Alternatively, from Taos, you can explore the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, an 84-mile loop that circles Wheeler Peak, the state’s highest point. From the creative buzz of Taos to the alpine beauty of Red River and the serenity of Eagle Nest Lake, this drive showcases New Mexico’s quieter, wilder side. Wherever your route takes you, make time to unwind in the region’s famous geothermal waters. Ojo Santa Fe (in Santa Fe) and Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa, located between Santa Fe and Taos, are highly regarded for their natural mineral pools and chill desert settings — ideal for recharging after a day of winding roads and spiritual landmarks. In Taos, rest your head at the newly opened Hotel Willa, a once-humble 1940s motel now transformed into a 51-room boutique haven in the heart of the historic district. With interiors layered in local art, curated indoor-outdoor spaces, and a sense of Taos authenticity.

Courtesy of The Henson NYC To The Catskills Distance: ~120 miles Drive Time: 2.5 to 3.5 hours, depending on stops Best For: Forested river views, charming small towns, dramatic mountain roads, and an effortlessly stylish escape into nature Cross the George Washington Bridge and hop onto the Palisades Interstate Parkway, a peaceful, tree-lined stretch that’s especially serene in the early morning light. From there, merge onto Route 9W North, a scenic road that hugs the Hudson River and takes you past stunning views and charming towns. Make time to pull over in Hudson or Saugerties — both small towns with a ton of charm. Browse vintage shops and indie bookstores, grab a bite at Le Perche in Hudson (you can never go wrong with French food), or simply stroll along the river and stretch your legs. As you near the mountains, take Route 23A into the Catskills. You’ll wind through Kaaterskill Clove, a dramatic mountain pass where thick forests, cascading waterfalls, and hairpin turns set the scene for a completely different kind of New York. The short hike to Kaaterskill Falls is a must. At the end of your drive, check in at The Henson in Hensonville, a cozy 16-room inn where mountain views meet a refined setting. It’s the kind of place where you can stargaze from the rooftop deck, take a dip in the creek, or sweat it all out in the infrared sauna before curling up with a book by the fire. The vibe is peaceful but elevated — think garden gatherings, warm hospitality, and just the right amount of design polish. Onsite restaurant Matilda— helmed by Michelin-starred chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske — serves up seasonal menus rooted in local produce.

Alex Moliski Seattle To Olympic National Park Distance: ~330 miles round-trip from Seattle Drive Time: 6–8 hours total, but best stretched across 2–4 days Best For: Lush rainforests, rugged beaches, glacial lakes, moody coastal vibes, and a true escape into the wild Pacific Northwest Start your trip by catching a car ferry from downtown Seattle to Bainbridge Island. Once on land, head west along Highway 101, which curves around the peninsula in a dramatic, nearly 330-mile loop. One of the biggest highlights is the Hoh Rain Forest, a fairytale setting of ancient trees draped in moss and ferns that seem to glow in the diffused light. Hike the short Hall of Mosses trail, and let the silence of the rainforest reset your nervous system. It’s literally one of the quietest places in the continental U.S. Continue your journey through Forks (Twilight fans, unite!), past Rialto Beach and Ruby Beach, where driftwood piles up like sculpture and tidepools are filled with starfish. Inland, detour to Lake Crescent, a glacial lake so still and clear it looks like glass. Kayak, hike the surrounding trails, or just sit still and soak it in. Lake Quinault Lodge is a historic lakefront hotel nestled in the southern edge of Olympic National Park. With its rustic timber-frame design, roaring fireplace, and rooms overlooking the water, it’s cozy, classic PNW. After a day of exploring, unwind in a rocking chair on the porch or soak in the views with a glass of wine. For something more modern, check out Alderbrook Resort & Spain Union, along the Hood Canal. It’s a stylish but relaxed retreat with private beach access, a full-service spa, and incredible views of the Olympic Mountains — plus a restaurant that serves up fresh-caught seafood and locally sourced fare in a warm, lodge-like setting. For a great meal, try the Springs Restaurant at Sol Duc Hot Springs for trout and wild mushrooms after a mineral soak, or stop by the Hama Hama Oyster Saloon for briny bivalves served right on the beach.

Thomas Werneken Boston To The Cape Distance: ~75 miles

Drive Time: 1.5 to 2.5 hours, depending on stops

Best For: Coastal village charm, quiet beach vibes, fresh seafood lunches, and a laid-back New England summer escape Take The Old King’s Highway (Route 6A), a slow, scenic route that hugs the northern edge of the Cape, winding through some of the oldest towns in America and delivering all the charm you came for, minus the tourist crowds. Leave Boston behind and head south toward the Sagamore Bridge, where Route 6A begins its journey through Bourne, Sandwich, and on toward Yarmouth. Unlike the faster-paced southern side of the Cape, Route 6A unfolds beside Cape Cod Bay, passing colonial homes, antique shops, salt marshes, and cranberry bogs that glow red in the fall. The vibe is slower here — more locals and fewer crowds. One of the best pit stops? Barnstable Harbor, where you can dig into a fresh seafood lunch — think lobster rolls, oysters, and clam chowder at Mattakeese Wharf — while watching the bay waves roll in. It’s the kind of place that makes you want to linger just a little longer, maybe wander the nearby beach or pop into an art gallery afterward. After about 1.5 hours on the road, arrive in Yarmouth and check into the newly refreshed Red Jacket Beach Resort. This classic family-friendly stay blends affordability with old-school Cape charm — and now, a few stylish upgrades. You’ll find bright, modernized rooms, a private beach, outdoor pools, and even pickleball courts. Dining is easy and delicious with Tides & Tavern and The Crow’s Nest, offering casual bites just steps from the sand.

Shutterstock The Summer I Turned Pretty Drive To Chapel Hill Distance: ~160 miles

Drive Time: 4 to 5 hours, depending on ferry schedule and stops

Best For: TSITP fans, marina views, quiet beach moments, and a mix of seaside charm and college town nostalgia For TSITP fans, start in Southport, where the Cape Fear Historic Byway begins. This picturesque marina town (and a filming location for the show’s harbor scenes at Morningstar Marinas) sets the tone with sailboats, seafood, and charming side streets. Hop the ferry to Fort Fisher State Recreation Area — scenic in its own right, and home to the lifeguard stand scene. Then drive up the coast to Wrightsville Beach, where you can dine at Oceanic Restaurant, set on a pier featured in Season 3. In Wilmington, explore the Arrive Hotel, New Hanover County Arboretum, and Circa 1922, all filming locations that double as great food and lodging stops. Wilmington itself is a hub of the Cape Fear Historic Byway, known for its river views and historic downtown. To cap off the trip, head inland toward Chapel Hill, trading the ocean breeze for leafy campus charm. UNC’s McCorkle Place appears in the show and has a very romantic, nostalgic feel — especially in summer or early fall. Optional scenic extensions: Add a detour along NC Highway 12 on the Outer Banks for a pure coastal escape — not in the show, but a classic North Carolina drive with windswept views.

Or take a reverse route and finish in the mountains along the Blue Ridge Parkway, adding contrast to the coastal scenery. Even a short section — say, from Blowing Rock to Asheville offers highlights like Linn Cove Viaduct, Grandfather Mountain, Craggy Gardens, and Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi. Not to miss, the state has an Outdoor NC: Leave No Trace initiative which encourages outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy North Carolina’s natural beauty while preserving it for future generations.

