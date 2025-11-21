Movie Lovers Rejoice! Watch Miles Teller & Da'Vine Joy Randolph In Our Hilarious 'Eternity' Exclusive Clip.

In case you haven't heard, A24's Eternity is our movie of the year. It's romantic, hilarious, and totally unexpected, and it's also one of the most creative romance movies I've seen in years. Well if you're as excited as we are for its release on November 26, then you definitely want to check out our exclusive clip starring Miles Teller and Da'Vine Joy Randolph! (And then you can totally feel free to check out our interview with Miles, Callum Turner, and Elizabeth Olsen).

Keep scrolling to check out our exclusive clip from A24's Eternity before it hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

Miles Teller & Da'Vine Joy Randolph shine in Brit + Co's 'Eternity' clip. Your browser does not support the video tag. Eternity finds Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) on her way to the afterlife, where she discovers both Larry (Miles Teller) and Luke (Callum Turner) waiting for her. All three of them can only choose one eternity to spend their forever in, and Joan is left with the biggest question of all: will she choose a future with Luke or with Larry? Brit + Co's exclusive clip finds Larry discussing the whole situation with Anna (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who provides a lot of comedic relief — and she looks gorgeous while doing so!

Where can I watch the movie Eternity? A24 Eternity is coming to theaters November 26, 2025.

Who's in the Eternity cast? A24 Elizabeth Olsen as Joan: a woman who has to choose which husband to spend eternity with.

as Joan: a woman who has to choose which husband to spend eternity with. Miles Teller as Larry: Joan's second husband, who she's lived with for decades.

as Larry: Joan's second husband, who she's lived with for decades. Callum Turner as Luke: Joan's first husband, who died in the war shortly after their wedding.

as Luke: Joan's first husband, who died in the war shortly after their wedding. John Early as Luke's afterlife coordinator.

as Luke's afterlife coordinator. Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Larry's afterlife coordinator.

Where was Eternity filmed? A24 Eternity was filmed around Vancouver from May to July 2024. It makes total sense that they picked Canada because the scenery in this movie is absolutely gorgeous!

