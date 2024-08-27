Miles Teller Was Overwhelmed By Wife Keleigh's Anniversary Surprise For Him
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Met Gala Monday has arrived, and it's making me think about all my favorite red carpet couples — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev, Tom Holland and Zendaya (who's co-chairing the Gala this year!). But one of the couples at the top of my list is Miles and Keleigh Teller. This couple (who's BFF's with Taylor Swift, by the way) never miss a hot red carpet look but they're also so sweet and goofy. Fingers crossed they show up at the Gala tonight, but until then, keep reading for their cutest relationship moments!
Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller's Full Relationship Timeline
Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
May 11, 2013 — Miles Teller And Keleigh Sperry Meet
Miles Teller and his future wife Keleigh met at an after party for The Black Keys in 2013, and immediately clicked. "I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time,'" Miles tells People in 2017.
He also told Vogue in 2019 that he knew she was the one right after they met. "Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked," he says. "I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date."
“He was so charming and charismatic,” Keleigh tells Vogue. “I adored him from the first moment we met.”
Image via Keleigh Teller/Instagram
August 20, 2017 — Miles Teller Proposes To Keleigh Sperry
While on a trip to South Africa, Miles Teller proposed to Keleigh, starting the next chapter of their life! Except, the proposal didn't initially go as planned. "You do a coffee break after you do the morning sunrise safari and I said, ‘OK, wherever we’re going to be at, tie a rose to a tree and then put this note [with the day we started dating and the day we got engaged] on there,’" Miles says on an episode of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So, we had our coffee break and she sees the flower [and] she thought someone had died. She thought it was an in memoriam kind of thing, and I’m just, like, staring.”
"I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye," Keleigh told People. "He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!"
Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 1, 2019 — Miles and Keleigh Teller Get Married
I thought this relationship couldn't get any more perfect, and then Miles and Keleigh Teller ended up getting married in Hawaii. The dreamy ceremony took place on Maui, and in addition to a beautiful Monique Lhuillier gown, Keleigh wore a necklace from her mom that all her sisters also wore when they got married. (Don't mind me, just brushing a tear from my eye!)
Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI
September 1, 2020 — Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary
Everyday is a good day to celebrate your partner, and anniversaries are even more of an excuse! To celebrate their one-year, Miles and Keleigh Teller spent some time oceanside. "Happy 1 yr anniversary to my all-time love @keleighsperry," Miles tweeted. "You and me til the end, baby."
"1 year ago, till the end," Keleigh Teller said in her own Instagram post.
Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images
December 21, 2020 — Miles Teller Reveals Keleigh Teller Always Has His Back
While speaking with Men's Health at the end of 2020, Miles revealed just how strong his marriage to Keleigh had become (and how they added a lemon tree, hydrangeas, and roses to their backyard!). "She keeps me calm. It's pretty great," he says. "We are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there."
Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
February 14, 2021 — Keleigh Teller Celebrates Valentine's Day
To celebrate their second Valentine's Day as a married couple, Keleigh wrote a beautiful message to Miles on Instagram. "8 years of being your valentine," she says. "I love you, the one I want to go through time with." I cannot get enough of this couple! Swoon!
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
May 25, 2021 — Miles and Keleigh Teller Vacation With Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
In addition to the critically-acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash, you probably recognize Miles Teller from the Divergent series. Well, apparently he still keeps in touch with his co-stars, and this vacation proves it! Ahead of the summer of 2021, Miles and Keleigh Teller took a trip to Hawaii with Shailene Woodley and her then-boyfriend Aaron Rogers (of Green Pay Packers fame).
Image via Jason Koerner/Getty Images
September 1, 2021 — Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary As A Married Couple
This social media savvy couple celebrated each other on their second anniversary, and their messages were the sweetest yet! "2 years ago today, I married the woman of my dreams," Miles tweeted. "There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you. Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you."
"Happy anniversary my booshki," Keleigh wrote on Instagram. "Not sure how to put 8 years into 10 photos but I love you forever more thanks for being a stud of a husband, I adore you."
Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
November 15, 2021 — Miles and Keleigh Teller Star In Taylor Swift's Music Video
All of Taylor Swift's music videos are amazing in their own right but my personal favorite is "I Bet You Think About Me" from the Red (Taylor's Version) era. The costumes are beautiful, Blake Lively's direction is perfect, and the fact that Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller are in the video makes it even better!
"So grateful to Miles for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me," Taylor wrote on Instagram at the time. "And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all."
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
May 5, 2022 — Miles Teller's Wife Keleigh Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun was one of the hottest movies of 2022, and to celebrate its release, Keleigh showed up for her husband time and time again! "Loving the Rooster love! Miles says thank you to everyone who has seen the film and he shares in this moment with you," she says in one Instagram post, captioning another, "Just.. memories. so proud of you all. Congrats!!"
Image via Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
July 20, 2022 — Keleigh Teller Asks Miles Teller To Shave His Mustache
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix
October 1, 2022 — Miles Teller Hosts Saturday Night Live
On the heels of the Top Gun craze, Miles Teller hosted SNL during the fall, and Keleigh was just as excited as him!! "I adore you, thank you for making this week what it was @rebeccaannes @colinjost @fayedunaway etc. you make dreams come true," Keleigh wrote on Instagram the next day.
"So proud of you ❤️🔥," she wrote in another post.
Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
February 2, 2023 — Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Star In A Super Bowl Commercial
There aren't many Super Bowl commercials I can remember from the last few years, but the Bud Light ad with Miles Teller & wife Keleigh is one of my favorites! The ad really highlights how much fun this couple has as they dance around and have fun together. "There's a lot of improv," Miles tells People. "We did go to a rehearsal, just to be professional about it — but in the back of my head I was kind of figuring…I kind of knew the moves I wanted to do."
"It's really been an incredible year for both Keleigh and I, not just professionally but personally," he continues. "When Bud Light came and wanted us to be a part of a Super Bowl commercial, I mean, that's the top of the mountain as far as these things go. We always look forward to watching them."
Image via Keleigh Teller/Instagram
May 27, 2023 — Miles and Keleigh Teller Watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
I was over the moon when I realized I was at the same Eras Tour show as Keleigh and Miles Teller! The couple, along with Aaron Rodgers, attended two of Taylor Swift's three concerts at the MetLife arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They were a blast! "48 hours in ERAs heaven," Keleigh says on Instagram.
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
February 20, 2024 — Keleigh Sperry Celebrates Miles Teller's Birthday
I love birthdays just as much as other major holidays, and turns out Keleigh Teller loves them too! (Just, not as much as she loves Miles ;)). "Happy 37th birthday to my Phila-Florida-jersey-boy, you hung the 🌙 ," she says on Instagram. "Keep on flying, I’ll stand by and watch you shine forever."
Image via Miles Teller/X
April 30, 2024 — Miles And Keleigh Teller Dress Up In Honor Of The Fall Guy
After Ryan Gosling dressed up as Beavis during SNL and the premiere of The Fall Guy, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller put their own spin on the costumes. Miles posted the photos to X with nothing but a rocker hand emoji as the caption.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery
August 27, 2024 — Keleigh Teller Surprises Miles For Their Fifth Anniversary
This year, Miles and Keleigh Teller celebrated their fifth anniversary differently. Instead of Miles going above and beyond for Keleigh, she decided to surprise him with a proposal!
Sharing the grand moment on Instagram, Keleigh can be seen getting down on one knee in front of Miles who kept asking, "What is going on?" She even let him know she'd purchased a boat for him!
The reason she decided to faux propose to Miles is because he feels like "it's not fair men don't get proposed to," per her caption on Instagram. It's not traditional, but it's certainly fun!
Who is Miles Teller's wife?
Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Miles Teller's wife is Keleigh Teller, who is a professional model and has starred in music videos like Opeth’s “The Devil’s Orchard" and Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."
How did Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller meet?
Image via Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller met when they showed up to the same after party in 2013. It really goes to show that you never know where you'll find the love of your life!
Do Miles and Keleigh Teller have kids?
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
No, Miles Teller & wife Keleigh don't have kids — but they do have a French bulldog named Bugsy!
