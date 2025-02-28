Here's An Exclusive Sneak Peek At This Week's 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' Episode

Grosse Pointe Garden Society just premiered on NBC and Peacock February 23, but we already know quite a few things: Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), and Brett (Ben Rappaport) are a few of the gardeners in the Grosse Pointe Garden Society in Detroit, Michigan.

And while this group of close friends is planting flowers, they're also burying bodies. Yep, that's right. After committing a murder and getting rid of the evidence, these four have to figure out they don't wind up behind bars. This campy and vivid dark comedy is giving Desperate Housewives and How To Get Away With Murder, and ahead of the second episode on March 2, we have an exclusive clip!

Watch our exclusive Grosse Pointe Garden Society clip before episode 2 premieres March 2.

Birdie and Catherine face some drama at the grocery store. In our exclusive Grosse Pointe Garden Society clip for episode 2, "Pests," Birdie (Melissa Fumero) and Catherine (Aja Naomi King) face some egg drama — that has nothing to do with rising grocery costs — when they have to grocery shop for Catherine's boss (and secret lover)...and wind up running into his wife in the produce section. Drama on aisle 6! But hey, at least they look good. See the full episode when it airs at 10 PM EST on NBC and Peacock March 2.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society also stars AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Ben Rappaport as Brett, Matthew Davis as Joel, Alexander Hodge as Doug, Nancy Travis as Patty, Felix Wolfe as Ford, Daniella Alonso as Misty, and Ginger Gonzaga as Cricket.

Let us know what you thought about the Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiere on Facebook and check out The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March for more titles to add to your watchlist.