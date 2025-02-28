Here's An Exclusive Sneak Peek At This Week's 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' Episode

Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

anne hathaway at the apprentice premiere
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Stuns In First 'Verity' Set Leaks. See The Pics!

​Amazon Easter Decor
Budget-Friendly Buys

15 “Charming” Easter Decorations You Can Get On Amazon – All $20 Or Less!

psychological thriller books
Books

13 Gripping Psychological Thriller Books With Twists That Make You Question Everything​

outdated hairstyles 2025
Hair

8 "Outdated" Hairstyles That Aren’t Doing You Any Favors In 2025

Crazy Starbucks Order
Food News & Menu Updates

This "Insane" 13-Ingredient Starbucks Drink Is Every Barista’s Worst Nightmare

ellen pompeo at the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City
Celebrity News

Whoa, Ellen Pompeo Just Spilled On "Brutal" Body Image During 'Grey's Anatomy'

"outdated" relationship rules
Relationships & Family

10 "Outdated" Relationship Rules You Should Ditch (But You're Probably Still Doing)

is travis kelce retiring
Celebrity News

Travis Kelce Finally Just Answered Those Retirement Rumors

ruby franke documentary
TV

Hulu Takes On "Highly Controversial" Ruby Franke Case With New Docuseries

new movies march 2025
Entertainment

12 New Movies Coming In March You Don't Want To Miss

new tv shows march 2025
Entertainment

The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March

worst netflix shows 13 reasons why
Entertainment

The 8 Worst Netflix Shows With Horrible Rotten Tomatoes Scores: "Can't Name One Good Thing."

​Trader Joe's Road Trip Snacks
Food News & Menu Updates

13 Trader Joe’s Snacks That Are “Perfect” For A Road Trip

Dunkin’ Non-Dairy Milk Update
Food News & Menu Updates

Dunkin’ Just Made An “Epic” Change To Their Menu Prices!

angela bassett in zero day netflix
Entertainment

5 Reasons 'Zero Day' Should Be Your Next Netflix Watch

​McDonald’s Egg McMuffin
Food News & Menu Updates

McDonald’s Is Selling $1 Egg McMuffins Despite Insanely Expensive Egg Prices

Drama on aisle 6!

Here's An Exclusive Sneak Peek At This Week's 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' Episode

melissa fumero as birdie in the garden exclusive Grosse Pointe Garden Society sneak peek
Mark Hill/NBC
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 28, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society just premiered on NBC and Peacock February 23, but we already know quite a few things: Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), and Brett (Ben Rappaport) are a few of the gardeners in the Grosse Pointe Garden Society in Detroit, Michigan.

And while this group of close friends is planting flowers, they're also burying bodies. Yep, that's right. After committing a murder and getting rid of the evidence, these four have to figure out they don't wind up behind bars. This campy and vivid dark comedy is giving Desperate Housewives and How To Get Away With Murder, and ahead of the second episode on March 2, we have an exclusive clip!

Watch our exclusive Grosse Pointe Garden Society clip before episode 2 premieres March 2.

Birdie and Catherine face some drama at the grocery store. 

In our exclusive Grosse Pointe Garden Society clip for episode 2, "Pests," Birdie (Melissa Fumero) and Catherine (Aja Naomi King) face some egg drama — that has nothing to do with rising grocery costs — when they have to grocery shop for Catherine's boss (and secret lover)...and wind up running into his wife in the produce section. Drama on aisle 6! But hey, at least they look good.

See the full episode when it airs at 10 PM EST on NBC and Peacock March 2.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society also stars AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Ben Rappaport as Brett, Matthew Davis as Joel, Alexander Hodge as Doug, Nancy Travis as Patty, Felix Wolfe as Ford, Daniella Alonso as Misty, and Ginger Gonzaga as Cricket.

Let us know what you thought about the Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiere on Facebook and check out The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March for more titles to add to your watchlist.

exclusive clippeacockpop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

outdated hairstyles 2025
Hair

8 "Outdated" Hairstyles That Aren’t Doing You Any Favors In 2025

psychological thriller books
Books

13 Gripping Psychological Thriller Books With Twists That Make You Question Everything​

new tv shows march 2025
Entertainment

The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March

​Trader Joe's Road Trip Snacks
Food News & Menu Updates

13 Trader Joe’s Snacks That Are “Perfect” For A Road Trip