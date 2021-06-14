The 16 Most Comfortable Sneakers & Sandals For Summer
Reebok Classic Leather Joggers ($75)
Reebok is the next sneaker brand having a moment. Not only are these classic sneakers the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned, but the neutral colors make them easy to wear everywhere.
Everlane Leather Platform Sandals ($98)
For a functional summer sandal, leather materials and walkable platforms are key. This Everlane style doesn't skimp on the style, either.
Nike Blazer Low '77 ($85)
Pastel sneakers add a little color to your outfit, while still being subtle enough to style with most of your wardrobe.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform ($75)
If you're partial to the Converse silhouette, try their all-white platforms this summer. The added height also adds some extra cushion.
Loeffler Randall Deryn Stretch Slide ($150)
These pretty slides are the adult version of a mesh slinky sandal, and their more reasonable 1.5 inch platform won't run the risk of a broken ankle (like our moms always warned us about).
Suicoke KAY-CAB Sandals ($190)
You'll want to get your hands on these cool-girl slides before everyone snaps them up.
Asics Gel Kayana 14 ($140)
No matter what kind of cardio you're getting in (walking counts!), you can spruce up your summer sneaker rotation with this pretty pink pair of Asics.
New Balance 574 Iconic Classic ($80)
New Balance has plenty of practical options for your summer weekend outfits, but none more classic than this vintage-inspired pair.
Teva Midform Fray ($65)
With cute new prints on their midform fray style, the staple sandal of outdoorsy folks is hard to resist in the fashion crowd now, too.
GREATS The Royale Eco Canvas Sneaker ($99)
Of course, nothing beats the comfort of a breathable canvas sneaker in the summer. GREATS is known for their quality, eco-friendly pairs.
Brandblack Saga 130 Pony ($225)
Just because your sneakers are comfortable, doesn't mean you can't have fun with them. This colorful, statement-making pair will be the highlight of all your summer fits.
Seychelles Low Key Slide ($99)
Don't overlook the importance of practical pool shoes — plastic thongs and flimsy sandals won't cut it if there's a long walk to the water or spontaneous plans made after. Instead, try these puffy, molded slides that will take you from the beach to the street all summer.
Mango Platform Leather Sandals ($56)
If you are going to try the thong sandal trend this summer, beware of toe blisters! Opt for a leather pair you can wear in around your house so you're not walking around in new-shoe pain.
Veja V-10 ($150)
Veja sneakers are a fashion-girl favorite for summer sneakers. The V-10s are one of their most supportive styles, with cute colorways for all the summer holidays.
Birkenstock Arizona ($100)
In crisp white, classic Birkenstock sandals become a little bit edgier and the perfect pairing for your casual summer outfits.
Rainbow Trekker Sandals ($45)
The cult-favorite shoe of surfers everywhere now comes in a city-friendly velcro sandal that's just as comfortable, but also wearable beyond the beach.
Summer fashion is in full swing, and that means revamping your sneakers and sandals. No need to pick between cute and comfy anymore when you can have both with sandals, slides, and sneakers.
