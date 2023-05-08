16 Sweet Summer Dresses For *All* Your Activities
Trying to organize a variety of tops and pants in the scorching summer heat is not the move. Enter: these amazing summer dresses that can be easily styled and comfortably worn, no matter the occasion. Picnic with your pals? Pop on a maxi dress. Going out on the town with your gals? An electric mini will do the trick. Whatever you're up to this sunny season, you can count on a summer dress to elevate your look. We've got a few favorite picks here, including casual dresses, plus-size dresses, and maxi dresses. Check them out below!
UO Angelina Lace-Inset Mini Dress ($69)
Perfect for days full of lying in the sun, this mini dress swarms you in light cotton and cools you down.
Abercrombie & Fitch Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress in Lime ($110)
This colorful summer dress comes in a lemon-lime hue, an ideal wear for a tropical vacay or girl's nights out!
H&M Pleated Maxi Dress ($43, was $50)
We'll always be a sucker for florals. This casual maxi dress reflects the blooms of summertime!
Reformation Amara Dress in Flambe ($178)
Barbiecore is in full swing with this cute summer dress. Pop on some pink to soak in the sunny days!
Madewell Plus Square-Neck Midi Slip Dress in 100% Linen ($110)
Linen is the optimal fabric to wear in the summer. It is super breathable, keeping you cool and collected!
For Love & Lemons Suzette Maxi Dress ($289)
You'll feel like a human flower garden in this maxi style! The stringy straps and floral patterns make way for some fun experimentation with your next summer look.
Reformation Zaid Dress ($278)
Light up summer nights in this casual dress from Reformation – the deep cut neckline gives your look a totally flirty flair.
Old Navy Fit & Flare Tie-Strap Printed Mini Dress ($18, was $37)
This plus-size summer dress provides an effortless look without too much hassle. The square neckline and bowtie strap details surely elevate this on-the-go piece.
Reformation Gracelynn Dress ($128)
Let the picnic come to you with this mini shift dress for summer!
American Eagle Knit Cami Dress ($28, was $40)
Dresses are always so easy because they're a one-and-done. This style from American Eagle can work as a casual dress, a swimsuit cover, or a nightgown.
By Anthropologie Sweetheart Bubble-Hem Dress ($170)
We're obsessed with the strong color of this cute summer dress. The bubble hem and v-neck bring a sophisticated look to what would've been a super basic maxi.
Free People Real Love Embroidered Dress ($168)
It's giving Mamma Mia. Live out your Grecian goddess fantasy in this breezy maxi from Free People.
Levi's Frankie Dress ($98)
This mini will be the basis of all your cute summer looks – you can rock it with tall boots or sandals, and a cardigan or leather jacket!
Madewell Seersucker Tie-Front Cutout Midi Dress ($80)
If you feel like showing some skin on a warm summer night, this is the dress for you. Plus, it'll stand out against your gorgeous tan!
Everlane The Organic Cotton Weekend Tee Dress ($50)
T-shirt dresses are the a true wardrobe lifesaver. They're casual enough to wear on errand-packed days, or you can dress them up with jewelry and jackets!
Ava & Viv Flutter Sleeve Sweetheart Dress ($35)
This tropical print was made for sipping a Piña Colada on the beach!
