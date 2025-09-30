Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Moody and bright.

5 Unexpected Fall Color Trends For Your Home (That Aren't Orange)

fall color trends 2025
Brit + Co
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezSep 30, 2025
I love a spicy orange, but when it comes to my home, I’m not a fan — especially that bright Halloween orange that pops up everywhere this time of year. Luckily, fall offers plenty of other shades that feel just as cozy and festive, while leaning warmer, richer, and more inviting. This season, color trends are all about jewel tones, earthy hues, and even a hint of powder pink. Whether you're decorating, entertaining, or simply want to add a touch of color to a neutral space, these fall finds will refresh your space for the season.

Orange not for you? Try these fall colors instead in 2025!

Powder Pink + Maroon

Four decorative pillows on a white sofa with varying textures and patterns.

Etsy

Etsy Pillow Cover Combination

Pastels aren’t just for spring. Powder pink is stepping into the fall palette as a soft, unexpected twist. It pairs beautifully with wood tones, creamy neutrals, and even metallic accents, giving your space a cozy yet elevated vibe. It’s subtle with a Scandi vibe, but it instantly freshens up the room. On the opposite end of the spectrum, maroon is fall’s bold and moody star. Think autumn leaves, mulled wine, and candlelit dinners. Maroon works especially well in textiles — like pillows, area rugs, or even a color drenched powder room for warmth and sophistication. Paired with brass or natural wood, it feels timeless, luxe, and perfect for the season.

Red round side table with a lower shelf, set against a plain white background.

Target

Threshold x Studio McGee Accent Table

Plates with bread and berries, bowl, knife, and fork on beige surface.

Wayfair

Nebula 12-Piece Dinnerware Sets

Four folded pink napkins with floral patterns and striped edges.

Magnolia

Magnolia Blush Ditsy Rose Napkin, Set of 4

Dark red decorative glass tray with beaded rim on a white background.

Target

Threshold Textured Glass Tray

Grass Green

Green ceramic dish with two handles, featuring floral designs and leaves.

Zara Home

Zara Home Stoneware Serving Dish

Bold, fresh, and a little unexpected, grass green is making its way into fall color palettes. This nature-inspired shade brings energy and a bit of vibrancy into cozy fall spaces. It pairs beautifully with warm wood accents, earthy browns, and even softer shades like blush or cream for a modern twist.

Stacked green and white checkered bedsheets on a plain background.

Quince

European Linen Fitted Sheet Set

Dark green ceramic pot with fig patterns embossed on the surface.

H&M

H&M Stoneware Plant Pot

Green pumpkin-shaped candle holder with three lit wicks and a matching lid.

Walmart

Better Homes and Gardens 3-Wick Pumpkin Jar Candle (Fresh Cut Frasier)

Mustard

Wooden bed with mustard bedding, butterfly art, side table with mug.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Washed Linen Duvet Cover

Mustard is a fall classic, but this season it feels especially chic. Richer than butter yellow yet softer than gold, it brings warmth without overpowering a space. Mustard pairs beautifully with earthy neutrals, deep blues, and even jewel tones like emerald or maroon. Use it in cozy textiles and other accents to instantly brighten up your home while keeping the vibe totally fall.

Round mustard pillow on a textured white chair by a window with soft lighting.

Urban Outfitters

UO Round Pintuck Pillow

Four lit yellow candles in wooden holders on a neutral background.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Mustard Candles, Set of 4

Golden-yellow dried floral wreath hanging on a white wall.

Target

Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Golden Fall Wreath

Chocolate Brown + Sapphire Blue

Brown ceramic lamp with a beige shade and dark stitched edges.

Target

Threshold x Studio McGee Earthy Table Lamp

Chocolate brown is stepping up as a luxe neutral this fall. It’s warmer than black and richer than beige, making it the perfect backdrop for layering in cozy textures and pops of color. Pair it with powder pink for a soft contrast or with maroon for a bold, tonal look. A pop of sapphire blue brings a jewel-toned richness that feels dramatic and timeless. It's a bit moody while still feeling fresh.

Person in jeans holding a large plaid blanket, covering most of their body.

Anthropologie

Saddle Wool Blend Throw Blanket

Ceramic plate with intricate blue floral pattern on a beige background.

Zara Home

Zara Home Floral Earthenware

Lit candle in a fluted glass holder with cinnamon, nuts, and brown sugar.

Target

Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Jar Candle

Blue sphere on beige and checkered pillows by a window.

CB2

Terre Navy Blue Velvet Sphere Pillow

Muted Purple

Rectangular pillow with burgundy and pink checkered pattern.

Joon Loloi

Ruth Pillow

Softer than plum but richer than lavender, muted purple is a subtle way to add a moody and romantic vibe to your home. Layer it through textured textiles and upholstery. Muted purple pairs beautifully with earthy neutrals like chocolate brown and mustard, or you can mix it with jewel tones like sapphire blue for a bolder statement.

Purple shamrock plant in a gray pot on a white background.

Target

Threshold x Studio McGee Fall Floral Arrangement Purple

Four folded plaid napkins with red and black stripes on a light background.

Greenrow

Greenrow Ruby Plaid Napkins

Plush velvet bed with arched headboard, white bedding, and wooden legs.

Interior Define

Anson Upholstered Bed

