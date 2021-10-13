All The Hiking Gear You Need For Your Next Adventure
We're always in favor of disconnecting from the virtual world so we can spend time in nature instead. There are a few pieces of hiking gear you absolutely need to keep you warm and safe... not to mention a few nice-to-haves that will help make your next adventure even better. Here are 18 things — from socks to waterproof speakers to bullet journals — to grab for your next hiking trip. Get out there and enjoy it!
Columbia Flow Centre Hiking Boots ($90)
The lightweight cushioning of these pretty but durable boots will keep you comfy after hours on your feet. Since they're designed for traction, you don't have to worry about sliding around the trail.
Someone Somewhere Malt Everywhere Bag ($135)
Organize all your supplies in this versatile bag. With 17 compartments that hold up to nine gallons of whatever you can stuff inside, this is one backpack you'll never want to give up.
Simple Modern Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($20)
No matter what time of year it is, you always need some cold water when you're out and about. This water bottle will keep your drink insulated and match your outfit in the process.
Fujifilm Disposable Flash Camera ($25)
Not sure if you've heard, but disposable cameras are making a comeback. Pick one up for your trip to stay trendy *and* make some memories.
Paperage Dotted Journal Bullet Notebook ($10)
If you've never sat on top of a mountain and sketched (or wrote about) what you saw, it's time to remedy that because you're seriously missing out.
FEIDEER Hiking Socks ($16+)
Keep your ankles warm and keep things colorful with these rainbow socks. Bring an extra pair in case they get wet!
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Anorak ($60)
This wind- and water-resistant pullover will give you some defense against the elements. Layer it over your favorite sweater for maximum comfort.
AllInMotion Seamless Core Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($24)
This moisture-wicking, ventilating tee is great as a base layer during chilly mornings, and is thin enough to stuff in your backpack once the temp rises.
KOSIN Emergency Safety Alarm Keychain ($22)
Reviews say that these babies are loud enough to draw attention wherever you go, and whether you're traveling alone or with friends, it's always a good idea keep one handy.
TurnOn Sport Orienteering Professional Field Compass ($11)
Okay, we know you've got Google Maps but sometimes doing things the old fashioned way is just more fun. (Plus you never know when you'll lose service.)
Seamless Racerback Bra ($16)
We need ultimate support and comfort during a hike, and this moisture-wicking, comfy bra is a great option.
KM Knit Beanie ($22)
If you wear jackets and sweatpants to trap your body heat, then it only makes sense to cover your head as well. We're obsessed with this beanie from Kristin Johns.
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight ($19)
You never know when you'll need a flashlight. We do know, however, that these picks are long-lasting and can shine on objects 1,000 feet away.
Poler 2-Person Tent ($250)
If your hike is going to take longer than a single afternoon, grab a tent to keep you dry during the night. This one is perfect for cuddling.
Duracell AA Batteries ($12, was $26)
You can't go wrong with bringing some extra batteries for all your camping needs. Better safe than sorry!
FosPower Emergency Weather Radio, Flashlight, and Portable Power Bank ($30)
This emergency radio features a power bank for your phone and two light sources, plus the crank lever and solar panel will allow you to recharge when needed. Talk about an all-in-one tool!
TrailBuddy Collapsible Hiking Poles ($35)
These telescopic poles are sturdy enough for all your hiking, no matter the weather conditions. The one handed lever locks can be adjusted in seconds for the easiest walking sticks ever!
JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($50)
We can't hike without a good playlist. Keep your music hands-free *and* waterproof, because we've all fallen into creeks before, right? Just us?
Featured image via Chad Madden/Unsplash
