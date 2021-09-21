15 Fall Jackets To Keep You Cozy All Season Long
Fall jackets are one of the best parts about autumn. For many of us, fall will be the first time in a long time we can add layers to our outfits, a welcome addition after sweating it out all summer in our shorts and tees. And layer we will — between cozy flannels, cuddly sherpas, and cool (faux) leather jackets, there are plenty of snuggly styles waiting to be worn. But before the options get too daunting, we narrowed down the best outerwear for keeping you warm all season.
Free People So Cozy Slouchy Moto ($168)
The perfect fall jacket does exist. So snuggly for dressing down, but with structure for dressing up.
Everlane The Mac Coat ($130)
A truly classic coat made for light layering, season after season.
Target Plaid Shirt Shacket ($50)
Our love for shackets isn't fading any time soon. Make sure you have a neutral plaid you can add to every outfit this fall.
Halogen Double Breasted Wool-Blend Coat ($199)
Elevate your entire wardrobe — from workwear to workout leggings — with this timeless coat.
H&M Long Coat ($70)
This buttery, belted coat looks so modern without a traditional lapel.
Mango Checked Pocket Jacket ($120)
Boxy, cropped jackets are the latest iteration of the shirt jacket, and are destined to be your transitional go-to.
& Other Stories Quilted Zip ($149)
Before you're in need of a full-on puffer coat, a quilted jacket will do.
UO Olivia Printed Sherpa Jacket ($99)
There's no such thing as a cuter sherpa jacket than this fun, floral version.
Levi's Ex Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker ($128)
Update your denim jacket for the season with a soft sherpa collar.
Abercrombie Mid-Length Unquilted Nylon Shirt Jacket ($120)
This jacket combines the cool cut of a shacket with the added practicality of a puffer.
Target Knit Wrap Coat ($60)
Wrap coats look polished, but have a more relaxed, comfortable fit than classic menswear-inspired coats.
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto ($98)
One of the best faux-leather jackets I've ever owned now comes in a gorgeous army green hue for fall.
GAP Plaid Shirt Jacket ($128)
Whether layered over your sweatpants or everyday clothes, a longline shacket adds extra warmth when you need it.
NYDJ Long Sherpa Coat ($299)
This beautiful sherpa coat has a clean cut and flannel lining to keep you warm without the bulk of most oversized sherpa styles.
Apparis Maggie Jacket ($315)
A statement-making shape and classic plaid print combine for a fall jacket worthy of a little splurge.
