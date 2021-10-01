Sweater Weather Is Here! Shop The Coziest Styles Of The Season
Get ready to layer on your cable knits, chunky cardis, and snuggly turtlenecks — sweater weather is officially here! And we'd argue it's the best weather of the entire year, considering knitwear makes for cute and cozy outfits with little-to-no effort. The right sweater can turn leggings into a proper outfit, repurpose summer-y skirts and dresses for the new season, and even make wearing jeans all day long all the more tolerable. Toss one of these picks on, maybe even under your favorite jacket, and you'll be ready for sweater season, too.
LITA By Ciara A Heaven Turtleneck Sweater ($198)
We expected nothing less than perfection from Ciara's new line, and she delivered with this dreamy knit.
Free Assembly Cable Knit Sweater ($28)
Refresh your sweater rotation with a classic cable-knit pullover at an especially affordable price.
For Love & Lemons Celeste Cardigan ($178)
There's nothing better than snuggling up in a slouchy cardigan in the autumn, especially in colors this pretty.
H&M Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Sweater ($50)
Pair this oversized, cable-knit sweater over leather leggings and combat boots for an elevated fall uniform.
Etsy Super Chunky Knit Cardigan ($174)
Imagine all the compliments you'll get!
Eloquii Cropped Turtleneck With Roll Cuff ($70)
No fall wardrobe is complete without a chunky black turtleneck you can wear with everything.
525 Mixed Cable Cardigan ($128)
A relaxed fit loosens up a classic cable-knit cardigan so it's easier to style for casual looks.
HEARTLOOM Bristol Cardi Set ($139)
Two is better than one when it comes to knitwear, like this adorable cardi and tank set that you could style together and separately.
GAP Cable Knit Tunic Sweater ($70)
For a lengthening look, slip on this relaxed v-neck sweater.
Mango Braided Sweater ($80)
This season, be bold in a fiery red sweater that will brighten up your wardrobe and your mood.
BB Dakota Spice of Life Cardigan ($119)
Nothing says sweater season quite like a fair isle knit.
Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew ($100)
A plush alpaca sweater will keep you warm on those crisp and cool fall days (our favorite!).
Free People Swim Too Deep Cardi ($148)
Oversized cardigans are a must for fall, and this one's exaggerated collar detail makes it even more ideal for layering.
& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Cardigan ($149)
Here's your proof that cozy cardigans can still look polished for a day at the office… or on Zoom.
Target Crewneck Pullover Sweater ($25)
Stock up on this forever-style knit in every color you can.
Urban Outfitters Thea Cardigan ($69)
Wrap yourself up in this fuzzy, fun cardigan for the rest of the season.
