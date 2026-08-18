Sweater season is almost here, and we're officially counting down the days. Sure, summer can stick around a little longer, but nothing beats waking up to a cool autumn morning, throwing on a cozy cableknit sweater, and heading out for a PSL or weekend brunch. If your cool-weather wardrobe needs a quick update, Amazon has budget-friendly, customer-loved options under $35.

Here are our favorite fall sweaters on Amazon right now.

Amazon Oversized Warm Cozy Knit Sweater The Vibe: Fall Coffee Run Chic Nothing says "fall has arrived" quite like sinking into a chunky, ultra-cozy knit. Made with a touch of wool for extra warmth, this oversized sweater features a soft texture and ribbed trim that give it that perfectly lived-in feel. Toss it over your favorite leggings or pair it with wide-leg denim for a relaxed weekend look that’s ready for pumpkin patch strolls and iced latte runs.

Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Cable Knit Sweater The Vibe: Coastal Preppy But Make It Modern Cable-knits are timeless for a reason, and this budget-friendly pick delivers all the traditional fall aesthetic without the hefty price tag. Featuring a rich textured weave and a classic crew neckline, it’s ideal for layering over a crisp collared button-down or pairing with a pleated skirt and knee-high boots for an ultra-cute, academia-inspired look.

Amazon LILLUSORY Quarter Zip Striped Oversized Fall Sweater The Vibe: Sporty & Sweet Striped patterns and quarter-zips are having a major moment this season, blending preppy polish with total everyday comfort. This one available in multiple colors features a sporty neckline and a slouchy silhouette that makes it endlessly versatile. Zip it up high against the crisp morning chill, or wear it partially unzipped over a layered tee for that ultimate fall look.

Amazon Disamer Layered Winter Oversized Sweater The Vibe: Academy Chic Get two layers for one. This stylish two-in-one piece does all the styling work for you, featuring a built-in crisp striped hem and a slouchy, cozy knit silhouette (without the bulk). It’s the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece for casual school drop-offs, study sessions, or weekend farmers market strolls when you want to look instantly put-together.

Amazon Dokotoo Color Block Long Sleeve Knit Tops The Vibe: Playful Meets Everyday Cozy Make a statement without sacrificing a single ounce of comfort. This colorful sweater brings bold contrast stripes and a soft, skin-friendly feel to your cold-weather rotation. It’s an instant outfit-maker that pairs well with classic denim or structured leggings for an easy-breezy look that transitions seamlessly from morning meetings to weekend errands.

Amazon Dokotoo Button Polo Cable Knit Sweater The Vibe: Preppy & Polished Give your sweater rotation an instant ivy-league upgrade. This cute sweater blends a classic structured polo collar with rich texture and a relaxed drop-shoulder fit. It’s ultra-soft, completely non-bulky, and strikes that sweet spot between dressed-up and totally cozy for all your transitional weather plans.

Amazon Dokotoo Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan The Vibe: Rodeo to the Rodeo Drive Wrap yourself in comfort the second the temperature dips. This chunky knit features a plush popcorn yarn texture that makes it feel like an wearable blanket. Throw it over a basic white tee and jeans for an effortless weekend look, or wear it while working from home when maximum coziness is non-negotiable.

Amazon Trendy Queen Mock Neck Fleece Pullover The Vibe: Off-Duty Cool Meet your new fall uniform: a cloud-soft fleece pullover that feels like a warm hug. The structured mock neck adds an elevated, polished touch to an otherwise ultra-comfy piece, making it just as easy to style for casual Friday at the office as it is for Sunday lounge sessions. Throw it on with gold hoop earrings and sleek sneakers for a quick, put-together outfit on the go.

Amazon SHEWIN Lightweight Button Pullover The Vibe: Saturday Errands, Sunday Chill When the morning air gets crisp but the afternoon still packs some warmth, this lightweight pullover is your absolute go-to. Featuring a functional button placket, it strikes the ultimate balance between a casual hoodie and an elevated sweatshirt. Pair it with your favorite denim or workout leggings for ball games and weekend brunch.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Long Cardigan Sweater The Vibe: Main Character Autumn Stroll Bring major runway energy to your everyday routine. This long cardigan functions almost like a lightweight coat, offering a rich pop of color (or neutrals, depending on your mood) and a dramatic silhouette that instantly elevates anything underneath it. Drape it over a simple turtleneck and denim, or wear it belted for a polished, cozy look that turns heads from the coffee shop to the farmer's market.

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