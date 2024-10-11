11 Perfect Red Cardigans You'll Want To Be Seen In This Fall
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I spent all of high school, and most of college, avoiding the color red. With my very minimal understanding of color analysis, I'd absorbed the idea that because of my cool undertones, I needed to stick in the blue-green-purple world. Plus, the fact that my alma mater's colors are blue (and one of our rival's is red) meant I'd never really needed shades of cranberry, auburn, or ruby. But one clothing swap, When Harry Met Sally movie night, and red sweater later, and my approach to fashion totally changed. Because just like our skin has cool and warm undertones, so do clothes! Now I love wearing my H&M turtleneck sweater, especially since I can recreate one of Meg Ryan's most iconic outfits.
And when red cardigans started trending for fall this year? I became laser focused on a single mission: find the perfect red cardigan and find it quick. But of course my thorough, Type A, oldest daughter mentality meant that to find the perfect sweater, I had to scroll through hundreds of options. Red cardigans are like wearing red lipstick — they're an easy, bold addition to any outfit! Here are the best results, per my very thorough research.
- Red cardigans are an easy, bold way to brighten any outfit.
- Red cardigans can work for any skin tone because they come in so many tones.
- Here are an editor's picks — including Old Navy, Target, and J. Crew — after scrolling through hundreds of options.
Old Navy SoSoft Crop Red Cardigan Sweater
Old Navy
These Old Navy cardigans have taken the internet by storm, and for good reason. They come in multiple colors, they're ultra flattering, and they're super soft. The 53 percent cotton x 24 percent recycled polyester is like wrapping yourself up in a blanket, but it's not thick enough that you'll sweat through it. And to top it off, while writing this story, the Old Navy site is telling me 3,839other usersviewed this item today. Grab one while you can!
Target Cozy Knit Button-Front Red Cardigan
Target
Target is always one of my favorite places to hop on a trend while staying within my budget, and its red cardigans are no different. This pick had midweight fabric (made with polyester, acrylic, and spandex) and I'm obsessed with the dimension the ribbed cuffs and tortoiseshell buttons add!
Target Rib Pearl Shrunken Sweater Cardigan
Target
Prefer thinner fabric? This red cardigan has the same classy neckline but features faux pearl buttons that Blair Waldorf would be all over. The cropped hemline is perfect for all your high-rise denim, and considering this sweater comes to just $24, you might as well grab another color or the perfect pair of fall shoes.
Banana Republic Red Ribbed Merino Cardigan
Banana Republic
I love a crew neckline, but if you're more a V-neck fan, Banana Republic has you covered. The split cuffs and rib knit is ultra modern, and the slim fit means it's perfect for layering. But my favorite part is BR's Responsible Wool Standard that makes sure the sheep themselves are protected.
Zara Smooth Knit Crop Cardigan
Zara
I'm obsessed with this Zara single-button cardigan just for how unexpected it is. This is great for days you want extra color and dimension but you don't need the warmth of a sweater. The silhouette and square button are classy, but the asymmetrical look gives it a new age look.
Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Rachel Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
If you're looking for a super bright red cardigan, definitely check out this Urban Outfitters piece. If you look closely, you can see it features just a bit of white or gray alongside the red, which makes the whole thing even more eye-catching! Pair with an LBD or my favorite combo: white tee, jeans, and sneakers.
Mango Curly-Knit Red Cardigan With Jewel Buttons
Mango
Speaking of LBDs, if you need a red cardigan to dress up an outfit, this cozy sweater is great for any occasion. Despite the fact the cardigan is all one color, the different designs along the hem, collar, and buttons provide plenty of contrast. I'm a firm believer in "the devil's in the details," and these jewel effect buttons prove it!
J. Crew Featherweight Cashmere Pointelle Shrunken Cardigan Sweater
J. Crew
If you'd describe your style as kitsch, this pointelle sweater will add the perfect dose of creativity to your fall outfits.The design (and four pockets) give it a super cute vintage look, but the cropped hemline and fitted silhouette make it modern enough to go with all the latest trends.
Aritzia Cashmere Relaxed Crew Cardigan
Aritzia
In need of a football game outfit? Something to dress up your grocery store look while staying comfy? This cardigan is what you're looking for. The 100 percent Grade-A cashmere just might make you feel like you're wearing pajamas, and the midweight fabric will keep you warm without leaving you overheated. And once it really gets cold, you can layer it with your favorite turtleneck!
Free People Most Wanted Cardi
Free People
If you're still in desperate need of warm-weather options, this short sleeve piece will give the illusion that you're wearing a cardigan without committing to a thick, fuzzy sweater. The cap sleeves and flayer hem are totally reminding me of all the peplum silhouettes I saw on red carpets this fall. The deep cherry color is also great for anyone who prefers toned-down shades.
French Connection Fluffy Knit Cardigan
Macy's
Every time I see a piece from French Connection, it stops me in my tracks, and this red cardigan is no exception. It's relaxed, it's bold, it's adorable. I love the way the color of the buttons blend into the sweater, while the shiny material still stands out against the fabric. Wear it buttoned with just a bralette or overtop of a bodysuit! It goes good with everything.
Check out 12 Flattering Target Sweaters For Cozy Fall Days for more!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!