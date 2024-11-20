5 Sweater Trends That Look Cute & Cozy On All Body Types
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Break out your wallets because I have the best sweaters you should be wearing this fall and winter! If I sound overly confident it's because I genuinely love to shop and have every knit style you can think of in my closet. From cardigans to the dreaded — but stylish! — turtleneck options, I could become a sweater connoisseur.
Since I'm not willing to give up my day job for that title just yet, here's the best no-fail trends that look good on everyone. Plus I added a few shoppable options for anyone who doesn't have time to find the best picks for each trend.
Cozy Sweater Trends For All Body Types
1. Cable Knit
Jasmine Williams
I know it's fall when I start seeing cable knit sweaters appear online and in-store. I sound like a broken record, but they're a classic staple that everyone should have in their closets because they're:
- Unisex
- Cozy
- Flattering
You can always go for the oversized When Harry Met Sally look, or you can opt for a sleeker fit. The choice is always yours, but here's a little inspo if you're not sure which cable knit sweaters to get:
Amazon
Oversized Cable Knit Sweater
The burgundy trend is alive and practically running fall — hence this beautiful cable knit sweater. Aside from the color, it falls in line with the oversized option I was talking about. This makes it a versatile piece that be styled with a mini pleated skirt, a cute satin number, or even leather leggings.
MANGO
MANGO Braided Sweater
Bypass the color and opt for a cream sweater that's really going to give you that late '80s, early '90s fall style appeal. Since it's neutral, you'll be able to wear underneath a gorgeous burgundy or hunter green coat without compromising the detailed braided pattern on it.
GAP
Mixed Cable-Knit Sweater
Do we hear Mariah Carey trilling beautifully in her "All I Want For Christmas" song or is this sweater deceiving us? How about this: two things can be true at once. And, you get to look cute while putting up holiday decorations because I know you've been looking for a red sweater.
2. Cardigan
We're in our grandma eras because we love wearing cardigans, right? I'd argue and say that's not true, but some of us don't mind the foxy grandma style we've adopted.
Cardigans are always going to be top-tier because you can wear them on the days it's cool in the morning and warm in the afternoons. The thickness of their fabric will determine how much you're able to layer with it, but it's not hard to pick the perfect one based on the weather.
Don't believe me? Look at these picks!
Target
Cozy Knit Button-Down Cardigan
Sometimes all a girl really needs is a cute cardigan that she can wear as many times as her heart desires. Lucky for you, I saw this adorable one while looking for table lamps on Target...clears throat.
Amazon
Cable Knit Embroidered Cardigan
Cardigans don't have to be boring, especially when your style isn't! This one's specifically for anyone who lives a colorful life and likes for their outfits to follow suit.
BloomChic
Reindeer And Snow Cardigan
I promise I'm not rushing Christmas, but look at this cardigan! It has cute little reindeer and snowflakes all over it! How could I ignore someone's chance at having the greatest holiday sweater? Clearly I couldn't because you're probably looking at this and smiling too.
3. Striped Sweater
If you want that naturally preppy fall look, a striped sweater is your best option. It's one of the easiest pieces to style because it serves as the main focal point of an outfit. Here's a few Thanksgiving outfit ideas that you can pull off wearing this trend:
- Lightweight trench coat, striped sweater, straight-leg jeans, Mary Jane flats
- Leather jacket, striped sweater, satin skirt, New Balance sneakers
- Oversized striped sweater, bootcut jeans, and ankle boots
Amazon
Crewneck Striped Sweater
The fun thing about striped sweaters is that they come in a variety of sizes. The thicker lines create a new dimension that works great for the oversized look IMO. You can take this sweater and wear it over a unitard, or you tuck the front into a pair of skinny jeans.
Target
Crewneck Pullover Sweater
This pullover sweater has 'from the office to happy hour' vibes and I really like that. It's a great universal piece that isn't confined to one environment or event...AKA you need a striped sweater that's as adaptable as you are.
GAP
Shrunken Roll Neck Sweater
Again, this is strictly for my girls who love the color pink. At my core, I can't stay away from this color so I don't try anymore. Though it's vibrant, this sweater still feels preppy enough to be worn to your work or your company's country club gathering.
4. V-Neck
Show me a v-neck sweater that doesn't love all body types so I can have a word with it, please. I like this universal style because sometimes you want a different neckline outside of the usual 'crew' option some sweaters have.
J.Crew
Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
Look, grey isn't boring. I thought it was, but it has great potential if you're willing to work with it. Like cream or black, this sweater can be used as a neutral component of your outfit. Think black military coat and knee high boots. Bubblegum pink wool outerwear and silver shoes. Do you see where I'm going with this?
Target
V-neck Pullover Sweater
You can always err on the side of caution and go for a taupe v-neck sweater that doesn't cause a lot of commotion. I love how this almost seems like it could've been a cropped top, but instead sits right at the waist. This makes it easier to pair with bootcut jeans.
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
When it comes to sweaters, who doesn't want a little cashmere in their closet? Unfortunately cashmere can be prohibitively expensive, BUT Quince has great — and quality — options at a much lower price point. I love this oversized look for those chilly days when you just wanna bundle up into something comfortable, but stylish.
5. Turtleneck Sweater
Jasmine Williams
I have a love/hate relationship with turtleneck sweaters that stem from childhood. For the oddest reason, I used to think they were choking me and would give my mom the meanest side eye each time she'd make me wear one. However, I willingly wear them as an adult. Do I appreciate the snug feeling around my neck? No, but they look amazing when paired with leather pants or skirts.
Here are some of my faves right now!
ModCloth
Woodstock Wanderer Sweater
Taps microphone...The best time to wear a striped sweater really is all the time! Spongebob may have ignored his fry cook duties to sing this line, but he didn't lie. Striped sweaters are gifts that keep giving because they seem festive no matter their colorways! However, this particular sweater has Christmas stitched into every seam and we love it!
BloomChic
Bloomchic Turtleneck Cable Knit Sweater
Can't stand the idea of a turtleneck sweater hugging your neck like it's obsessed with you? Here's a sweater that doesn't feel so restrictive!
H&M
Mock Turtleneck Sweater
Here's another neck-friendly sweater that's as cute as it's breathable. It's like the faux version of what we're used to because no one wants to yank at their neckline every five minutes.
Target
Turtleneck Tunic Pullover Sweater
But if you've embraced the dark side of turtlenecks, this pullover sweater won't make you gasp every time you take a breath. I'm serious, you'll love wearing it...I think.
