13 Page-Turning New Thrillers To Read For Spooky Season This Fall
Spooky season is almost here, full of late night movie marathons, delicious fall drinks, and all the scary stories you could ever want. You can prepare for this spine-tingling fall and the ever-lengthening nights with our selection must-read thrillers. From chilling mysteries to pulse-pounding suspense, these gripping reads are perfect for those cozy evenings — and they'll definitely keep you captivated all season long!
Amazon
The Bachelorette Party by Sandra Block (September 3, 2024)
Alex, a true crime enthusiast, is thrilled when her friends plan a bachelorette weekend at a haunted hunting lodge where the infamous 666 Killer once stuck. The excitement turns to terror when Alex wakes up to find her friends missing and blood splattered everywhere. Snowed in and isolated, Alex fears that her recent interview with the imprisoned 666 Killer, who claims the “real killer” is still out there, has put them in grave danger. As Alex tries to solve the case to save her friends, she might find that the truth is much more shocking than she could’ve imagined.
Amazon
The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins (October 29, 2024)
Eris Island is a solitary place with one house, one inhabitant, and one way out. It was once home to Vanessa, a famous artist whose notoriously unfaithful husband disappeared twenty years ago. Now, it’s home to Grace, a woman who cherishes her own isolation. But a shocking discovery in a London art gallery brings a visitor to Eris, threatening long-buried secrets to come to light. The Blue Hour is an unsettling, page-turning read perfect for fans of Shirley Jackson’s and Patricia Highsmith’s sophisticated suspense.
Amazon
The Many Lies of Veronica Hawkins by Kristina Pérez (September 3, 2024)
Martina Torres arrives in Hong Kong, newly married and optimistic. However, unemployment and loneliness soon make her feel lost as an Expat Wife. When she meets Veronica Hawkins, a wealthy, sophisticated member of an old British mercantile dynasty, Martina’s life transforms. Veronica helps her find a new apartment, career, and sense of self. But when Veronica mysteriously dies, falling over the side of a yacht during a high-profile party with no witnesses, Martina is left questioning the truth. Was it murder, an accident, or something else entirely? The secrets surrounding Veronica Hawkins unfold in this captivating mystery.
Amazon
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison (September 10, 2024)
Sloane Parker dreads her birthday, not wanting a reminder of her aging or her indifferent life. Her husband surprises her with a weekend getaway, but with her best friend Naomi instead of him. In an attempt to get Sloane to stop letting things happen to her and really live, Naomi orchestrates a wild night out with mysterious strangers, leading to a shocking and life-altering event that changes both of their lives forever. Forced to face eternal consequences, Sloane and Naomi discover it's never too late to find satisfaction, even if it comes in unexpected ways.
Amazon
In Want of a Suspect by Tirzah Price (November 12, 2024)
In Want of a Suspect is the exciting first book in a mystery duology that follows Lizzie Bennet and Mr. Darcy from the acclaimed Jane Austen Murder Mystery series. Lizzie Bennet, London’s first female solicitor, is hired to investigate a mysterious woman spotted at the scene of a deadly warehouse fire. However, when the investigation leads to a woman Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, Lizzie's partner, once proposed to, Lizzie and Darcy must balance personal and professional stakes to uncover the truth. When the murder count rises, the pressure to uncover what really occurred at the warehouse intensifies. This suspenseful novel combines classic characters with gripping mystery and romance.
Amazon
Murder on a Summer Break by Kate Weston (September 10, 2024)
After wannabe influencers Kerry and Annie catch a murderer red-handed, Annie and Kerry are dubbed the Tampon Two. Now, this detective duo is thrust back into the spotlight when a famous prankster is found dead under bizarre circumstances. With a festival full of potential victims and suspects, Kerry seizes the opportunity to prove her journalistic prowess to the local paper, while Annie navigates the glitz and glam of investigating influencers and internet fame. Together, they must unravel the mystery before the murderer strikes again in this killer sequel to Murder on a School Night.
Amazon
All Our Wars by Stephanie Vasquez (October 22, 2024)
Twelve years after her mother’s murder, Sofia De Luna lives peacefully in Chicago, away from the cartel violence she was raised in. However, when her narco father’s retirement forces her into the role of family head, her quiet life shatters. Sofia’s desire to legitimize the family and investigate her mother’s death clashes with her brothers and cousins. At the same time, ex-sicario Andres Herrera, accused of her mother’s murder, seeks her help to exit the drug business, and a disenfranchised DEA agent reveals the family’s dark secrets. Can Sofia prevent an already brewing war, or will she face her mother’s tragic fate?
Amazon
The Good Bride by Jen Marie Wiggins (December 10, 2024)
Bride-to-be Ruth Bancroft prepares for her dream wedding in a quaint Gulf Coast fishing village, a year after the area was hit by a devastating hurricane. The carefully planned weekend aims to promote the area’s recovery while reuniting Ruth’s estranged family. However, chaos ensues when tensions rise between family members and the bridal party, and a high-profile guest goes missing at the rehearsal dinner. As the investigation gets underway, long-buried secrets come to light, and the truth threatens to shatter everyone’s carefully constructed facades.
Amazon
Where They Last Saw Her by Marcie R. Rendon (September 3, 2024)
Quill knows what happens to women who look like her. When she hears a scream coming from the woods one morning and finds only tire tracks and a beaded earring, she decides enough is enough. Quill begins to investigate the missing women, starting with the men working on the pipeline construction nearby. But as Quill digs deeper, another woman goes missing, and she is confronted with the harsh truths of their home and the systemic failures that allow such crimes to continue. This gripping novel explores bystander culture and the enduring trauma of being considered invisible.
Amazon
Those Opulent Days by Jacquie Pham (November 12, 2024)
Childhood friends Duy, Phong, Minh, and Edmond make up Saigon’s most powerful group of friends in 1928 Vietnam’s elite society, until one of them is killed. All four men gather for a lavish evening in a Dalat mansion, but one won’t survive the night. Alternating between the night of the murder and the previous six days, this murder unfolds through the eyes of the men, their mothers, servants, and lovers, while they each become a suspect. Combining historical richness, suspense, and exploring themes of colonialism and economic disparity, Those Opulent Days takes readers on an unforgettable journey through a world of opulence, loyalty, and peril.
Amazon
Gaslight by Sara Shepard and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (September 17, 2024)
Rebecca's tranquil life in Nevada is upended when her old friend Danny, a member of the ISB cult, reappears. Her reappearance is only a bitter reminder of what Rebecca fled all those years ago. Is Danny fleeing the cult or on a recruiting mission for the manipulative cult leader? As Rebecca struggles to discern Danny's true intentions, the web of deception tightens around those she loves, bringing danger closer than she ever imagined. Gaslight is a gripping thriller that explores the internal dynamics of cults, the fragility of relationships, and the vulnerability of young minds.
Amazon
Pocket Full Of Teeth by Aimee Hardy (September 13, 2024)
While being questioned about a body found at the bottom of a well, Eddy Sparrow mentions a mysterious manuscript hidden in her recently deceased mother's desk. The manuscript tells the tale of a young girl named Cat who returns home after her mother’s death to find her house haunted. As Eddy delves into Cat’s story, her own secrets arise, accompanied by strange phenomena: wet footprints, phantom phone calls, and nightmares. But a book couldn’t be haunted, could it? As her life crumbles, Eddy realizes her life is connected with Cat’s. Can she save Cat and confront her own haunting secrets, or will they consume her completely?
Amazon
This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter
GBI investigator Will Trent and medical examiner Sara Linton's honeymoon at McAlpine Lodge turns into a nightmare when a bone-chilling scream pierces the night and lodge manager Mercy McAlpine is found dead. With a storm raging and the one road washed out, the murderer must be someone on the mountain. As Will and Sara investigate the McAlpine family and guests staying at the lodge, they realize everyone is lying about everything. What began as a dream getaway becomes a desperate fight for survival as they race to untangle decades-old secrets and prevent the killer from striking again. Everyone is guilty. But who’s the killer?
Looking for more reading recs to add to your TBR? Check out more of our fave reads at our storefront!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon