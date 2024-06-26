Netflix Thriller 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' Brings A BookTok Favorite To Life
There are plenty of thrillers to pick from in 2024 — both books and TV shows. Not only do we have Brit + Co's picks for the 15 Best Thriller TV Shows you can stream right now, but this summer, Lady in the Lakeand Presumed Innocent will satisfy at least some of your Summerween cravings. And right before we get into back to school season, we're finally getting the BookTok adaptation we've been waiting for: Holly Jackson's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder!
Are they making A Good Girl's Guide to Murder into a show?
Yes, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder TV show is coming to Netflix! The series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, who's determined to get to the bottom of the Andie Bell murder case, and prove it wasn't Andie's boyfriend Sal Singh. The only problem is that if Sal didn't do it, the murderer is still out there — and it looks like they'll stop at nothing to keep Pip from revealing the truth.
When is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder coming out?
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder hits Netflix on August 1, 2024. It premieres in Britain on BBC Three (the UK) and BBC iPlayer (Ireland).
Who's in the cast of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?
Wednesday's Emma Myers stars in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder as Pip. We'll also see Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, and Annabel Mullion.
What moment from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are you excited to see onscreen? Check out our guide to Holly Jackson's books for your next read!
