Starbucks’ Fall Menu Could Drop Sooner Than You Think — See The Leaked Release Date
As we beg for the summer heat to stop and yearn for chilly fall nights, we’ve been dying to know when pumpkin spice season will begin at Starbucks. Per recent menu leaks online, it looks like we won’t have to wait too long to get a perfectly-pumpkin coffee beverage in our hands!
Famed foodie account, @markie_devo, leaked the news about the potential Starbucks fall menu on July 28 via an Instagram post detailing what’s to come. All things pumpkin spice will allegedly return on August 22, which is two days earlier than Starbucks’ 2023 debut, which happened on August 24.
In addition to all-time menu favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Apple Crisp Macchiato, the rumored 2024 Starbucks fall menu introduces 5 new drinks and snacks to dig into come fall time!
According to the menu leak, the fall items will reportedly drop in phases. The first phase is predicted to hit stores and drive-thrus on August 22, while the second phase is speculated to debut on September 19.
Ahead, here’s everything you can expect from the Starbucks fall menu for 2024!
Drinks
Starbucks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ah, a classic. The PSL combines strong espresso with a sweet pumpkin spice syrup and milk of your choice. Per usual, it'll reportedly be available to order hot, iced, or in Frappuccino form.
Starbucks
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is one of our favorite seasonal drinks that comes around to Starbucks. A creamy layer of pumpkin-flavored cold foam sits atop a yummy pour of cold brew!
Starbucks
Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
Chai just seems so fitting for fall since it's full of warm spices. Menu leaks predict the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai will return to the Starbucks fall menu this year. It features the chain's sweet chai and a layer of pumpkin spice cold foam.
Starbucks
Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso
The Shaken Espresso tastes so good when it gets the fall treatment. This iteration, expected to return for 2024, features apple crisp flavoring and a splash of your preferred milk.
Starbucks
Apple Crisp Macchiato
The Apple Crisp Macchiato highlights the same, super seasonal apple flavor notes. Starbucks' strong espresso is poured on top of your go-to milk and topped with some deliciously sweet apple-y sauce. In past years, this drink has been available to order hot or iced.
NEW! Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai
This leaked drink appears to feature Starbucks' iced chai with a layer of apple crisp cold foam.
NEW! Iced Pecan Crunch Latte
This rumored bev is expected to drop on September 19. From the looks of it, it will have espresso, pecan flavoring, cold foam, and a nice shake of a crunchy topping. Starbucks has featured pecan drinks before, but it's been a while since we've seen the nutty flavor highlighted, so we are super stoked for this sip!
NEW! Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam
In addition to the new Pecan Crunch Latte, it's rumored that Starbucks will start serving Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam on September 19, too. We anticipate it to be equal parts sweet and salty. Based on the coffee chain's current cold foam customization options, you might be able to add it to any of the rumored upcoming fall drinks!
Food Items
Starbucks
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is slated to return on August 22. It features a sweet cream cheese filling surrounded by a moist pumpkin muffin, and it's so tasty when paired with the PSL.
Starbucks
Baked Apple Croissant
This layered baked good has a warm apple filling that works wonderfully alongside its golden-brown finish.
NEW! Raccoon Cake Pop
We're reportedly going to get a new cake pop, too! This sweet treat is shaped like a cute lil' raccoon to channel the spooky season.
NEW! Mummy Cookie
This Mummy Cookie is predicted to join the Starbucks fall menu lineup. Like most of their previous themed cookies, we anticipate it to be a sweet sugar cookie topped with lots of icing.
