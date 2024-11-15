Sick Of All-White Decor? This Serene Home Tour Is Perfect For You.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Offering a clean slate of stunning earthy decor is a gorgeous five-bedroom home in LA's Los Feliz hood, tucked in the hills with pine trees and wildlife near the iconic Griffith Park. The home is on the market so it's not yet lived in, which makes it the perfect inspiration for creating a cohesive and modern look that's also clutter-free.
"We’re so sick of all white everything and this house is the perfect antithesis of that," said Sam O'Connor of O'Connor Estates, who helped stage the home after it was beautifully renovated by Ruby and Mike Rubin, design principals at Rubin Studio. "The overall aesthetic is warm and earthy but with the perfect use of color throughout," says Sam.
Keep scrolling to see this gorgeous, earthy LA home tour:
Tessa Neustadt
With a mix of rustic reds, rich greens, and vibrant blues, the home feels inviting and ready for a lucky someone to plant their roots. Budget aside, the inspiration here is worth noting for your 2025 decor and sources come from places like All Modern, Nordic Knots, and HD Buttercup along with vintage pieces too.
"The inspiration for styling was 1970’s Brazilian interiors… Bold, casual and elevated," says Sarah S. Brady, founder of Platform Home. She used an antique rug in the entry from LA's Rose Bowl Flea Market and a large portrait by artist Ali Silverstein.
Tessa Neustadt
Rubin Studio used a Sea Ranch-inspired cedar exterior, and natural materials with interesting textures throughout the home like corks, rough cement tiles, tiles with saturated colors, and cedar, teak, and white oak woods.
Green lovers can take cues from this living room, with saturated green tiles, a Willow Modular Sofa in sage from HD Buttercup, and a Moroccan rug with pops of contrasting yellow by Raha Roho.
Tessa Neustadt
“Going into 2025 we have been seeing a lot of darker tones of browns and deep mauves, including upholstery with interesting texture and rich in tone, plus millwork with darker stains or paint" says Ruby Rubin. Rubin Studios added in custom details with more warmth and character.
Tessa Neustadt
"We created new functional spaces and isolated moments in the walk-through pantry, kitchen, dining room bookshelf, and wet bar," says Mike Rubin of the custom millwork.
Tessa Neustadt
Sam and Claire highlighted the warm earthy tones throughout. "We feel the house is a piece of art and we didn’t want to distract from that. The new dining area is now one of our favorite areas of the home!” Sam says.
Tessa Neustadt
I am 100 percent on board with this green bed in velvet from All Modern. Paired with a jute rug, oak flooring, and mid-century banquette, it's the perfect starter kit for a dreamy bedroom. Vintage art and an iconic Zig Zag chair add personality to already gorgeous design.
Tessa Neustadt
Rubin Studios used a collection of natural honed stone including Jade Quartzite, Quartzite Nero, Calacatta Viola, and Red Travertine that make moments like these interesting, bold, and beautiful throughout.
Tessa Neustadt
The earthy tile and Nickey Kehoe rug continues the green theme from master bedroom to master bath.
Tessa Neustadt
The slate floors, custom millwork, and green tile on the main floor flawlessly complements the trees and views of the home.
Tessa Neustadt
The guest bedroom pairs warm amber tones with natural linens and a jute rug with organic pattern.
Tessa Neustadt
This rosy bathroom is the perfect extension of some of the neutral and warmer tones in the house.
Tessa Neustadt
Here's where olive green meets a burgundy red tile (in the bathroom coming up) to warm up the neutral base.
Tessa Neustadt
Floor-to-ceiling tile makes a beautiful statement in a small bathroom.
Tessa Neustadt
The burgundy marble stone is a stunning complement to the tile above.
Tessa Neustadt
And then there's the rich cobalt blue to surprise and delight with a rug from Nordic Knots. This is the perfect chill spot with wet bar for entertaining. Sign us up!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more decor inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.