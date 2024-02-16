Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four 2025 Could Literally Save The MCU
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I have always had a deep-rooted love for The Fantastic Four. Whether it be because The Incredibles (which also features an invisible woman) was my favorite movie as a kid or I just love Chris Evans' casting in the original 2005 film, the tight-knit family bond between this Marvel team gets me every time. And, in my opinion, it's what the MCU has been missing! Fans want a team that feels like a family!
So, needless to say, when we heard that Marvel Studios was finally bringing the team into the MCU, I was overjoyed and have spent the last two years anxiously awaiting news on The Fantastic Four 2025. Well, on February 14, in honor of Valentine's Day, we finally got word on The Fantastic Four cast! Here's everything we know about the new Fantastic Four and don't forget to check out this year's Spring Movies while you wait!
Who is the new Fantastic Four cast?
Marvel Studios announced on February 14th, via an Instagram Valentine, that the new Fantastic Four cast will be Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. This is a very compelling cast because not only are all of these actors hilarious on their own, but they also have the empathy and open-hearted approach to dramatic roles that mean we could definitely be laughing one minute and crying the next.
I'm super excited to see Pedro Pascal join the MCU, especially after seeing his real-life friend Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight. Both actors are also in Star Wars (Pedro as The Mandalorian and Oscar as Poe Dameron), so it's like they're sci-fi franchise hopping!
What is the Fantastic Four 2025 about?
When Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Susan Storm, and her younger brother Johnny Storm agree to take part in an experimental space flight, they don't know they're signing up to change their lives forever. Exposure to cosmic rays gives each of them their own super powers (including Reed becoming elastic, Sue turning invisible, Johnny basically turning into fire, and Ben becoming a living rock-like formation) and they decide to form The Fantastic Four to keep the earth safe.
When is the Fantastic Four release date?
Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four is coming out July 25, 2025. We're only getting one Marvel movie (Deadpool 3) in 2024, so Fantastic Four will be a welcome addition to next year's summer movies! Until then, feel free to stream the 2005 Fantastic Four on Disney+ :).
When does the new Fantastic Four movie take place?
While we know when The Fantastic Four comes out, we don't exactly know when the movie is set. Drew Parker on TikTok makes the ~fantastic~ point that based on the LIFE Magazine Ben is holding in the Instagram Valentine, our best guess is that the film will open on or around December 13, 1963. This is a huge date for space exploration because it's the day the UN approved the Outer Space Treaty (formally called The Declaration of Legal Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Uses of Outer Space), approving the free exploration of space.
If the movie really does take place in the '60s, I have LOTS of questions about how it will tie into the rest of the MCU. Will it be a WandaVision-esque illusion that The Fantastic Four snap out of by the end of the movie? Will they meet a 1960s Howard Stark? Will they literally travel through time and space to get to 2025? After theories that Reed Richards will be "the new Tony Stark" (a mantle Pedro Pascal could totally pull off, IMO), it would make sense that the team winds up in 2025 to help Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, and the rest of the Avengers movie forward.
Will John Krasinski be Mr. Fantastic?
No, John Krasinski is not going to play Mr. Fantastic. After the internet was calling for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm, John showed up as a multiverse variant of Mr. Fantastic in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! However, Scarlet Witch killed him so that means we probably won't see him again...
