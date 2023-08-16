Is Taylor Swift Joining The Cast Of Deadpool 3?
Following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness, *everyone* is talking about the cast for Deadpool 3. Rumors have been circulating for quite awhile about names like Channing Tatum, Elizabeth Olsen, and Taron Egerton making cameos, but there's one potential casting that has Twitter going crazy: Taylor Swift.
The singer-songwriter already has films like Valentine's Day and Cats under her belt (as well as her feature film directorial debut on the horizon), and thanks to Harry Styles' role in the MCU's The Eternals, the popstar to superhero pipeline is something we know *all too well.* Here's everything we know about Deadpool 3 — and Taylor's potential new role.
What is Deadpool 3 about?
Ryan Reynolds announced the film with a hilarious Instagram post on September 27, 2022. "[Deadpool's] first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special," he says in the video. "We need to stay true to the character." He goes on to joke that despite all his brainstorming, he has no ideas for the film — except bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
"Hey Hugh," Ryan says as Hugh crosses the background of the video. "You want to play Wolverine one more time?"
"Yeah, sure Ryan," Hugh responds.
The announcement immediately went trending on social media (Ryan's original post has 3.8 likes), and while we don't have many official plot details, we do know that time travel will play a role.
Is Deadpool 3 coming out soon?
Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled for May 3, 2024. However, because of the strikes happening in Hollywood, the date might have to change. Here's a list of the delayed movies so far.
Is Taylor Swift going to play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?
The rumor that Taylor Swift will play Dazzler (which has been on the internet since Taylor tooka picture with the cast and crew of 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse) gained traction after a video from The DisInsider. The mutant, a singer who can turn sound into light, has been one of MCU boss Kevin Feige's favorites for a long time.
"Many years ago I asked Kevin Feige if he were to ever direct his own Marvel movie, which character would he want to focus on," Fandago's Eric Davis tweeted. "He said Dazzler. He’s a big fan."
In addition to manipulating sound and light, Dazzler (whose real name, Alison, also happens to be Taylor's middle name) can also create holograms. "The louder the source, the more powerful the output," says Marvel's official site. "She can also shoot bursts of light out of her fingers, hands, eyes, and other parts."
Not only would the character's popstar similarities make sense, but Taylor is also good friends with Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. Their kids have been included in Taylor's music (like the intro to reputation's "Gorgeous" and the names of folklore's fictional characters). Ryan lent Taylor his Deadpool suit for Halloween and both the Deadpool 3 announcement and All Too Well: The Short Film were filmed in Ryan and Blake's house.
While some sources are confirming Taylor's casting and others are denying, some dazzlingfan art will have to tide us over until we get official word!
Who else in the cast of Deadpool 3?
In addition to Ryan and Hugh, we'll see Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin in unannounced roles. Jennifer Garner will also reprise her role as Elektra from 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra.
Why is Deadpool 3 part of the MCU?
After Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, characters like the X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four joined the MCU.
Are you excited about the cast for Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments!
