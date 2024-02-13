The Latest News On A24's Materialists Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, And Chris Evans
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are some casting decisions that feel like they're written in the stars. Margot Robbie as Barbie, Lola Tung as The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly, and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us definitely make the list. What I never expected, however, was for Pedro Pascal to be in talks to join two of my other fave actors in a rom-com!! (The other two actors are Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, in case you're wondering). If you're as excited as I am but don't know much about the new movie, don't worry — I've done all the work so you don't have to. Here's everything we know about director Celine Song's new movie Materialists!
What is Materialists about?
Image via JC Olivera/Getty Images
While we haven't gotten an official synopsis on Celine Song's follow up to Past Lives, it looks like Materialists follows a professional NYC matchmaker (likely played by Dakota Johnson), via Deadline. When the matchmaker gets involved with a wealthy man, she realizes she can't shake her feelings for an actor-waiter from her past. Juicy!! It's giving a little bit of It Ends With Us, it's giving a little bit of Playing With Matches. I'm totally here for it!
Who's in the Materialists cast?
Image via Emiliano Bar/Unsplash
Rumor has it the three leads will be played by Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. We're still waiting to hear about supporting cast! I'd also love to know whether Celine Song will pull a Greta Gerwig and include Greta Lee in the cast.
When is Materialists coming out?
Image via Myke Simon/Unsplash
We're still very early in pre-production if the cast hasn't become official. My guess is that we'd get Materialists in the summer or fall of 2025, but it all depends on filming dates!
Did A24 produce Past Lives?
Image via A24
Yes, A24 helped produce Celine Song's directorial debut Past Lives (which she also wrote). Past Lives follows childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung, reconnect two decades after Nora's family leaves South Korea. The week they spend together in New York will bring up questions they've both been holding onto — about love, life, and destiny.
The film was met with rave reviews from both critics and the Brit + Co team, and I still can't believe Greta Lee and Celine Song were left out of the Oscar nominations!
What else has Pedro Pascal been in?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While The Last of Us catapulted Pedro Pascal even *more* into mainstream media, he's starred in a variety of shows and movies over the last 20 years! He was in an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and played the recurring role of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. Pedro Pascal joined the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian in 2019, and was also in my personal favorite movie of 2022, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
In addition to Materialists, he's in talks to join the MCU's Fantastic Four and is in Gladiator 2. Talk about a packed schedule! I'll be seated.
What has Chris Evans been in?
Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
You probably recognize Chris Evans the most as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Marvel Studios' superhero flicks, but he's also done a number of other movies, too (including the 2005 Fantastic Four, which is funny considering Pedro Pascal is up for the new installment!). Chris Evans has some great range, and is in everything from the wacky Scott Pilgrim vs. the World to the action-packed Snowpiercer to the mysterious Knives Out with Ana de Armas.
If you're a fan of romantic dramas and haven't seen Before We Go (which is also Chris' directorial debut), I totally recommend it. I've seen Chris in so many action movies that I loved how much space there is for the characters to get to know each other!
Where can I watch Dakota Johnson?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
You can see Dakota Johnson in Madame Web right now (along with the rest of our Winter Movie Preview), but you can also catch her in The Social Network, the Fifty Shades of Gray series, and two beloved YouTube videos: Dakota Johnson’s Favorite Comedian Isn’t Ellen and Inside Dakota Johnson's Serene Hollywood Home.
I also wholeheartedly recommend The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was written and directed by Outer Banks native Tyler Nilson alongside Michael Schwartz. The film follows a young man with Down syndrome who escapes an assisted living facility and becomes fast friends with a fisherman on the run as a social worker (played by Dakota) tries to track them.
Are you excited for Materialists? What are your favorite Chris Evans + Pedro Pascal + and Dakota Johnson movies?
Lead image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!