The Cutest Swimsuit Cover Ups To Toss In Your Beach Bag This Summer
Picking out your swimwear for a day at the beach or pool isn't necessarily easy, but finding a cute cover up to pair with it always adds some fun to the packing sesh! Whether you opt for something fresh and trendy, like a playful terry jumpsuit or a bright crochet dress, or are refreshing the basics, like a classic button up or breezy kaftan, having something light and airy to toss on while you chow down on a colorful popsicle is absolutely essential. Plus, a proper cover up makes it easy to run a few errands before taking a dip, or head straight to your evening plans without wasting any of your precious summer daylight. So before you head to your next beach day, pool hang, or the tropical vacation, make sure you've packed one of these cute cover ups.
Mango Towel Texture Jumpsuit ($50)
The terry trend makes for the ultimate cover up piece, now that you can find towel textures in all kinds of cuts and styles, like this cheery blue jumpsuit.
Target Shirtdress ($25)
Every weekend bag needs a white button down in it, just in case. Not only does it make for a classic, easy cover up, but can also be styled for daytime wear, too.
WAYF Pareo Skirt Set ($89)
We simply can't get over how adorable this sarong set is, with it's matching bucket hat!
ASOS Halter Beach Dress ($37)
After a long day in the sun, a breezy mini dress is the perfect piece to throw on. With a trendy halter neckline, this is our top pick in the beach dress department.
Amazon Knit Beach Dress ($33)
This designer-inspired cover up looks just as chic, especially when paired with a few gold accessories.
Eloquii Soft Jumpsuit ($110)
Lightweight knitwear always looks elegant (even after a beach day!) and in a lighter color can be mixed with colorful accessories or natural, woven pieces to suit any style.
Solid & Striped Oxford Tunic ($178)
For a fun twist on a classic button-up, look for a colorfully remixed version you can just as easily toss on with your suit and denim shorts.
English Factory Striped Mini Dress ($70)
An airy mini dress will keep you cool after a day in the sun, and these sweet cold shoulder details will keep you feeling cute, too.
Oseree Lumiere Pant ($315)
The only thing more glamorous than a shimmer bikini is a matching, shimmery cover up, like these stunning pants (a signature of the trend-setting brand).
H&M Kaftan Dress ($35)
No cover up collection is complete without a graceful kaftan, which doesn't have to be expensive to look like it is.
Good American Mesh Button Up ($89)
A cool-girl mesh cover up will make you feel sexy in your bikini body in an instant, which is alone enough reason to try it out.
Summersalt Palazzo Pants ($80)
Palazzo pants are a summer staple for a reason. These ones come in plenty of colors, including prints with matching swimwear to make for an anything-but-basic beach day outfit.
Reformation Winifred Dress ($148)
There's no better way to wear an itty bitty mini dress than over your favorite swimwear for a day in the sun.
Amazon Beachwear Two Piece ($30)
Two-piece terry sets are everywhere right now. This affordable Amazon cover up makes it easy to join in on the fun.
Farm Rio Flower Crochet Mini Dress ($295)
Embrace a high summer vacation (or vacation mindset) in crochet pieces like this beautifully crafted dress.
Playa Lucila Eyelet Maxi Dress ($130)
For an effortless, vacation-ready cover up, a flowing eyelet maxi dress is a favorite.
Devon Windsor Nola Dress ($245)
Preppy meets day-dreamy with this polo-style crochet dress that must accompany you to our next pool sesh.
Amazon Chiffon Sarong ($13)
Affordable trends are our favorite, which is why we can't get enough of these simple chiffon sarongs. Pick up as many colors as you need this summer to go with all your swimwear pieces.
What swimwear trends are you loving right now? Follow us on Pinterest for more beach inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.