These Were The Trends That Reigned Supreme in 2021
After spending almost all of 2020 inside our homes, we grew used to the ultra comfortable and ultra casual. As we get closer to the new year, let's take a look back at all of the 2021 fashion trends that pushed us out of our comfort zones, encouraged us to experiment, and got us excited to get dressed up again. Take a peek at some finds from Stitch Fix's 2021 trend report and start brainstorming your closet for the year to come!
y2k
Trends from the last few decades are making a comeback in the form of 2000s fashion and hair accessories, and mixed with ultra modern pieces, the new looks are one-of-a-kind.
Shackets
Jackets are the perfect layering piece for an outfit, and this shirt/jacket combo turned out to be a great way to keep warm and layer in a whole new way. Stitch Fix notes for shackets increased 190% from September to October!
Cottagecore
Cottagecore made us feel like the queens of spring. For both fashion and home decor, we were able to break out all our florals, wicker, and pastels for this trend, or swap for moodier, earthy tones for its sister trend, Goblincore.
Wide-Leg Denim
Stitch Fix's skinny jean searches did decrease by 12%, but there are lots of other denim alternatives to keep you on trend. Your favorite wide leg pants will be a staple next year, and hold on to those denim shorts for when the weather starts warming back up!
Bike Shorts
Athleisure and activewear — for biking, hiking, and more — became more popular than ever, and women's sales grew over 300% on Stitch Fix.
Headbands
We're always looking for new hair accessories to help round out our look, and headbands are one of our favorite trends. Turns out lots of other people like them too because after Amanda Gorman rocked a ruby red headband at January's inauguration, Stitch Fix requests for the accessory increased by 600%.
Sweatpants
Never have cute and comfortable sweatpants (or even matching loungewear sets) been so important to our daily life. Working from home required a much less formal wardrobe than working in an office, and sweatpants searches on the app jumped 214% from January 2020.
Party Outfit
As the world started opening back up, we were looking for any excuse to find a new going out outfit, and searches for "party" increased by over 100%. Don't worry if you're only hosting you and your S.O. for a makeshift dinner party because you can still totally get dressed up!
Patterns
There's something to be said for the way that fashion reflects how we're feeling as a society, and as the world started opening back up, the excitement that we felt definitely made its way into our closets. All different kinds of patterns took center stage this year, from floral to plaid to block coloring.
Back To Work
As people started going back to work, both our wardrobes and morning routines needed a facelift as we opted for outfits that looked good without sacrificing comfort. With back-to-work pants, hoodies, and oversized blazers, work outfits have never been comfier!
Flats
The shift from high heels to slippers proved to have quite the hold on people, and we've realized we're not too excited about slipping those heels back on. Flats are a cute and practical alternative, from sandals to trendy sneakers that go with everything.
Boots
Boot trends of all kinds made their way back into our wardrobes, from chunky shoes to tall boots. Plus they look great with literally everything.
Midi Dresses
A little bit shorter than maxi dresses, midi dresses proved to be the perfect kind of wedding guest dress and spring dress.
Dressy Blouses
Perfect for pairing with skirts or our favorite pair of jeans, blouses and corset tops stood center stage...even if they're not as cropped as they once were.
