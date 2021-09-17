15 Pairs Of Fall Shorts You Can Still Wear When It's Cold
While fall shorts may not seem out of the ordinary in some climates (looking at you, Los Angeles), the summer-y staple is likely more of an afterthought in most seasonal wardrobes. But don't pack up your shorts drawer for storage just yet — the right pairs can last well into the new season when styled with cozy sweaters and jackets, or even layered with thick tights or cute boots. Before you're truly stuck with few options to wear outside of winter-proof pants, take your pick from these cute shorts for fall.
BDG Corduroy Carpenter Cutoffs ($59)
Corduroy cutoffs happen to be the perfect combination of fall fabrics and nostalgic trends for the changing season.
Abercrombie Vegan Leather Pull-Ons ($59)
Before you bring out the faux leather pants, transition between seasons with a cool pair of faux leather shorts.
Free People Lita Faux Leather Shorts ($88)
Style a tailored pair of leather shorts with leggings and a blouse for a dressy fall outfit formula.
Mango Faux Leather Shorts ($23)
Don't be afraid to experiment with color when it comes to faux leather pieces, like these beautiful camel shorts you can wear all fall.
A New Day High-Rise Paperbags ($25)
A pleated, plaid short says "fall" even in the warmest fall climates.
M.M.LaFleur The Fletcher ($165)
A tailored pair of pleated shorts are just like a good trouser: Wear them to work with a blazer or dress them down for any weekend.
Urban Renewal Recycled Overdyed Chinos ($49)
Treat pleated chino shorts like your favorite chino pants, perfect for casual weekend dressing.
Everlane The Perform Rec ($50)
Nylon shorts were a big trend at the end of summer, and just like leggings can be worn with cool sweatshirts and athletic layers into fall.
Mango Quilted Fall Short ($50)
Whether you go for the bold matching set or layer with basic black pieces, this quilted style will seriously revamp your shorts options this season.
WSLY High Waist Nylons ($88)
These nylon shorts are cool enough to wear with dressy tops as well as all your favorite athleisure pieces.
Good American Good Curve Short ($119)
When in doubt, swap your vintage blue cut-offs for a pair of grey denim shorts in the fall.
Levi's 501® Original Cutoffs ($70)
If you don't already have a pair of washed black Levi's in your wardrobe, now's the time to add them.
H&M Cable Knit Shorts ($25)
Of course, no WFH fall wardrobe is complete without a cozy pair of sweater shorts — we're partial to ones with a matching sweater vest.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short ($58)
Wear these to bed — or while working from bed — this season. We'll never tell!
Noisy May Ribbed Set ($40)
If you don't yet have a collection of sweater shorts for lounging at home in, let these be the start of a whole new world for you.
What do you think about fall shorts? Subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest fashion content from B+C!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 11 Tips for Organizing Fall Clothes When You're Short on Closet ... ›
- 19 Short-Hair-Don't-Care Hairstyles You'll Fall in Love With - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Chic Pairs of Fall Heels for Every Budget - Brit + Co ›
- Printed Pants Fall Fashion Trend — For Your Wardrobe - Brit + Co ›
- We're Actually Feelin' the Celeb-Approved Bike Short Trend - Brit + Co ›
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.