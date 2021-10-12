19 Plaid Picks To Spice Up Your Your Fall Wardrobe
Seriously, there's no better print for fall than plaid. No other pattern instantly invokes the season of changing leaves, apple picking, and back to school spirit — and it never looks as cheesy as that sounds! In the right color palette and textures, plaid prints will elevate your entire outfit, balancing its seasonal prowess with the timeless polish it's also known for. Get the put-together look with one of our plaid picks, below.
Target Plaid Wrap Jacket ($25)
Wrap yourself up — literally — all season long in this cozy scarf-jacket hybrid
Everlane The Field Dress ($110)
Versatile is an understatement. Style for any occasion with a simple swap of shoes — sneakers, booties, loafers, and heels are all fair game here.
BB Dakota Fringed Plaid Duster Jacket ($148)
This plaid coat elevates the western trend, too, with a classic shape to balance out the thematic fringe trim.
H&M+ Flared Leggings ($18)
Pair with a blazer and tee by day and a silk cami and leather jacket for a fall night out. Chunky shoes will complete both looks.
n:philanthropy Renzo Jacket ($248)
Structured plaid jackets add polish to even your most casual weekend outfits.
kourt Calypso Maxi Dress ($69)
This is the kind of dress that will make you want to schedule all sorts of fall activities, from apple picking to cider tasting, knowing full well how adorable you'll look doing so.
Abercrombie Wool-Blend Dad Coat ($220)
A classic investment piece for this season, and many more to come.
Lattelier Store Plaid Tapered Pants ($45)
Plaid-and-pleated yet slouchy-and-cool construction means you can make these work at the office and on the weekend.
Avec Les Filles Longline Blazer ($148)
Because no fall wardrobe is complete without a plaid blazer and this one, quite frankly, is perfect.
Target Wrap Dress ($28)
From brunch plans to work events, this lovely dress will have you dressed in a pinch this season.
Maeve Square-Neck Blouse ($98)
Plaid looks sweet, too, on a balloon print blouse. Tuck into wide-leg jeans for an instant fall fit.
Zelda Pleated Mini Skort ($99)
While plaid skirts are inherently preppy, this beige and black print keeps the style from looking too costume-y for comfort.
UO Scarf ($34)
A chunky scarf with a bright print transforms any basic outfit for the season, whether contrasted against a monochrome look or a simple t-shirt and jeans combo.
& Other Stories Wool Blazer ($179)
Add variation to your fall blazer collection with a clean check and soft beige color.
ASTR the Label Oversize Collar Blouse ($69)
An on-trend collar makes this plaid blouse all the more charming.
BB Dakota By Steve Madden Final Warming Shacket ($149)
Somewhere between traditional tweeds and fun flannels came the welcome addition of this colorful shacket.
Mango Oversized Check Overshirt ($84)
Elevate your leggings or dress down your trousers with a versatile, neutral shacket for the season.
Faithfull The Brand Wilda Midi Dress Solene Check Print ($319)
This sweet, airy dress will truthfully never go out of style, whether worn with layers and boots in the fall or sandals in the summer.
L'Academie The Avril Midi Skirt ($198)
This gorgeous, knotted skirt has made statement plaids a thing, and an irresistible one at that.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.