For the dad who loves to sip on something strong, we've curated a list of four exceptional whiskeys that'll totally complete his Father's Day. From bolder expressions meant to be enjoyed on their own to sweeter iterations that pair well with other elements, there's something for every kind of dad to enjoy. We highly recommend snagging one of these whiskeys to pair with a proper Father's Day dinner – let's get to it!

Scroll on for 4 impressive whiskeys to gift dad this Father's Day.

Proper No. Twelve Proper No. Twelve 13-Year-Old Single Malt Proper No. Twelve ’s new single malt variety is made in small batches, so it feels super special as a gift for dad. Aged in both American Oak Bourbon casks and European Oak Ruby Port casks, it presents a bold taste that’s perfect for sipping on its own or in a mixed drink .

Mash & Mallow Mash & Mallow S’mores Whiskey Mash & Mallow’s S’mores Whiskey is packed with a nostalgic flavor combo that tastes just like the classic campfire snack. Aside from the whiskey-forward taste, it highlights notes of chocolate, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, maple syrup, and caramel – great for finishing a nice Father’s Day dinner off with something sweet! Find some stunning recipe inspiration here .

Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve Tawny Port Finish This latest addition to Woodford Reserve ’s Distillery Series lineup combines a rye and bourbon blend finished in Tawny Port barrels, which helps bring out some of the fruitier notes in the whiskey, ideal for dads who crave depth in their drinks. Dad’ll get a taste of brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate, nutmeg, and clove over subtle notes of overripe banana and dried dark fruit.

Jefferson's Bourbon Whiskey Jefferson's Reserve Bourbon Whiskey As the oldest and most robust bourbon whiskey part of Jefferson’s offerings, the Reserve iteration is made in special small batches and brings on all the boldness dad’s craving. Said to please “even the most discerning bourbon snob,” this bottle still carries lots of nuance with notes like caramel, toffee and cinnamon. You truly have to taste it to believe it!

