Father’s Dayis somehow just around the corner, and whether you’ve got dad’s gift fully figured out or already know you’re going to be taking the last-minute route, Trader Joe’s has so many goodies for every kind of dad. He’s a sweet tooth? TJ’s has an insane amount of treats . More of a drinks guy? The grocer’s got you covered there , too.

We combed through the aisles of good old Trader Joe’s and nailed down nine wonderful Father’s Day gifts to give this year. These all make great gifts on their own, or you could snag ‘em to supplement other finds you’re planning to give. No matter what your plans for dad are, each of these Trader Joe’s picks are $10 or underto please your budget!

Scroll on for the 9 best Father's Day gifts from Trader Joe's, all under $10!

Trader Joe's Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans This $1.29 bag of beans – chocolate-covered espresso beans, to be exact – is great to grab if you're looking for something small to bulk up dad's Father's Day gift this year. The beans themselves are coated in a variety of different chocolates meant to emulate popular drinks like cappuccinos and caramel lattes. Any coffee-loving dad will approve (and likely devour the bag in a single day)!

Trader Joe's Yangnyeom Sauce This $3.99 bottle of Korean yangnyeom sauce brings a sweet and spicy effect to a multitude of dishes. The dad who can't resist a little grilling session here and there will absolutely adore it! It works across beef, pork, chicken, and even grilled veggies if he pleases. If a full feast isn't quite in the cards, it also pairs wonderfully with scrambled eggs or as a chip dip for snack time!

Trader Joe's Hard Top Chocolate Shell Topping Calling all sweet tooth-having fathers! This chocolate sauce hardens up when it hits something cold (ahem, ice cream!), resulting in a delightful and delicious bite come dessert o' clock. The bottle goes for just $3.29 and offers up something sweet that you can truly enjoy together – you might as well snag a pint of Trader Joe's ice cream while you're at it!

Trader Joe's Josephsbrau Summer Brew Father's Day arrives at just the right time for cracking open a cold one, and the fact that you can get dad half a dozen of these seasonal brews for $7 is quite impressive.Made Kölsch-style, this sipper has some slight hoppy notes, but isn't too overwhelming. This makes it an excellent pairing with grilled bratwursts or summer veggies – sounds like your Father's Day plans are complete!

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes are surprisingly high-quality, so if you want to treat dad to a nice dessert, this $5.49 dark chocolate-laced pick reigns supreme! Though you could hand it over sans toppings and it'd be completely fine (and equally yummy), adding your own personal touch with a written message or cute candles could really make dad's day.

Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar Salsa Set him up for snacking success this Father's Day with this scrumptious $3.49 salsa! You can easily bundle it with some chips or taco fixings for a complete meal-centric gift. Made with black beans, corn, onions, and red bell peppers bathed in a savory blend of chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, and lime juice, this salsa has an unforgettable flavor and plenty of crunch to satisfy.

Trader Joe's Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters This $3.99 treat is where classic brookies meet candy, and it's absolutely addicting. Since it's not a Father's Day celebration without something sweet (duh!), we can guarantee dad will love the effect of the rich, gooey caramel, the crunchy cookie bits, and the swirls of dark chocolate dotted with sea salt for a more gourmet feel.

Trader Joe's Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee Elevate his morning cup of joe with this robust coffee blend! For $7.49, you can gift him smooth sip after smooth sip that presents the most delectable notes of chocolate and toasted hazelnut. To amp his gift up even more, you could even bundle this bag alongside a personalized mug and pour-over kit!

Trader Joe's Hand & Body Cream This exceptionally thick $3.99 body lotion deserves a spot on dad's bedside. Bulked up with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, squalane, and plant oils, it's the perfect self-care pick that you don't have to splurge on. It's also free from added fragrance, so it's compatible with dad's everyday products, like shower gels or colognes.

