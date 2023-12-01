20 Sexy Faux Leather Pants To Bring Out Your Inner Rockstar This Winter
In my humble opinion, faux leather pants are the antidote to a cold winter morning when you want to look stylish. This doesn't mean jeans and joggers are going out of time any time soon, but I just love how faux leather pants can elevate any look. It's super easy it is to build an outfit that centers around these glossy trousers, so what are you waiting for?! Here are 20 to try, from leggings to wide-leg pants!
Pistola Cassie Faux Leather Super High-Rise Straight-Leg Pants
Give your black jeans a break and opt for these khaki faux leather pants.
Steve Madden Loren Faux Leather Pants
This pair of Steve Madden faux leather pants are pretty straight-forward. All they require are your legs.
HELSA Waterbased Faux Leather Cargo Pants
If you want to wear cargo faux leather pants that have a minimal amount of extra pockets, here's another option for you!
Norma Kamali Spat Vegan Leather Pants
Don't let anyone tell you that wearing leggings makes you lazy. I love fashion, but I also believe it's not worth compromising whatever you're comfortable with.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather Straight Pant
Technically, these are vegan leather pants. I just couldn't resist adding them to the list because the color serves as a neutral.
Good American Good Icon Faux Leather Pants
Nothing says sexy like a pair of curve-hugging faux leather pants.
SPANX Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pants
If you want your faux leather pants to feel like skin, reach for Spanx's skinny version.
Commando 7/8 Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings would love to go under your new oversized chunky knit sweater you bought. Once you add a chic wool coat over your outfit, you'll look like you have an important meeting to attend.
Silence + Noise Sydney Faux Leather Moto Pant
I love a good pair of moto pants that give me punk-rock vibes.
Nine West Pleated Faux Leather Pants
Still want to wear cropped bottoms? I don't blame you.
BlankNYC Faux Leather Carpenter Pants
As a matter of fact, buy two pairs of cropped faux leather pants!
BAR III Faux-Leather Wide-Leg Pants
I saw these pants and almost lost my mind at how affordable they are! They're easy to pull-on and will go with just about anything in your closet.
The Frankie Shop Bonnie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pant
For my girls who love to be different, this pair of croc-effect faux leather pants is begging you to add them to your wishlist. They're the ultimate definition of sexy.
The Frankie Shop Bonnie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants
And again, take a chance on yourself by buying a blue pair of croc-effect pants.
MANGO Wide Leg Faux Leather Pants
If you're a part of the corporate world and want to figure out how to make your faux leather pants office-friendly, MANGO designed these pants just for you.
Alice + Olivia Dylan Vegan Leather Wide Leg Pants
Black faux leather pants that happen to be wide-leg? Oh, please sign everyone up!
Vigorbear Faux Leather Pants
Or maybe we should focus on brown wide-leg pants. Decisions, decisions.
Free People Lucky You Faux Leather Pants
I like that these aren't tailored. Sometimes we could use a break from looking too put together.
AFRM Parker Oversized Cargo Faux Leather Pants
If you really want to channel your inner rockstar, you need a pair of cargo faux leather pants.
MOTHER The Rambler Lounger Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Or, you can opt for this pull-on version that'll keep you warm and comfortable.
What are your go-tos for leveling up your outfit? Let us know in the comments!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via The Frankie Shop
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.