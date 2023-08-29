18 Black Jeans To Boost Your Denim Collection
I'm a denim lover, and I can't get enough of black jeansright now. Typically, blue-wash denimhas been a staple for me, but my beloved jeans have become — dare I say — drab. Black jeans began beckoning to me with their mysterious appeal. Given that fall is less than a month away, I've made a list of black jeans that are too irresistible to leave in my cart. If you're looking for a boost to your denim collection, I've got 18 black jeans you'll definitely love too!
DTT Katy High Waist Cropped Straight Jeans ($23, was $50)
Jeans that have a cropped fit? Please count me in!
Garage Mom Jean ($25, was $60)
What can I say? They're the standard, staple pair of black jeans you'll want to reach for every few days.
Wrangler Wanderer High-Rise Flare Jeans ($129)
Confession: I rarely choose flare jeans to wear, but Wrangler is making me think twice. These black jeans will pair perfectly with a pair of ankle cowboy boots and a distinctive felt fedora.
Sonoma Goods For Life Supersoft Midrise Straight-Leg Jeans ($28)
For a soft, inexpensive pair of black jeans, turn to Sonoma Goods For Life. I was able to find comfortable maternityjeans by them so trust me when I say their jeans are soft.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean ($138)
Madewell is known for their classic appeal and these vintage black jeans are no different. Make them workwear-appropriate by pairing with a crisp button-down shirt and a pair of loafers or flats.
H&M Curvy Fit Straight High Jeans ($30)
All jeans are not created equal. Thankfully H&M understands this and has a black pair of curvy fit straight high jeans in stock.
American Eagle Stretch Super High-Waisted Ankle Straight Jean ($35)
Ankle jeans don't have to be annoying or hard to style - just ask American Eagle. They've designed jeans with the perfect stretch to make getting dressed easier.
Practice Makes Perfect Black High-Waisted Jeans ($42)
Halloween is coming up and I have a feeling you can get away with dressing like Sandy Olsson with Practice Makes Perfect's high-waisted black jeans.
Levi's 724 High Rise Slim Fit Straight Women's Jeans ($42, was $70)
I'm biased but I think everyone should have at least one pair of Levi's in their closet. Luckily this pair is on sale!
H&M 90s Baggy Regular Jeans ($45)
Ready for another alternative to skinny jeans? Try your hand at H&M's baggy jeans.
PacSun Eco Black Distressed Dad Jeans ($45, was $60)
It's time to let your inner Hayley Williams live with this pair of distressed black jeans from PacSun. Don't forget to wear your classic Converse sneakers with them!
Express Mid Rise Black Ripped Baggy Tapered Jeans ($53)
Are you noticing a pattern with baggy and/or tapered black jeans? If so, you're not imagining things. I love jeans that are a little on the baggy side and have a bit of spunk to them.
Cotton:On Long Straight Jean ($60)
For those cozy days where it's too chilly to think about wearing anything other than oversized sweatshirts and comfy jeans, you need this pair.
GAP High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell ($63)
Just in time for fall, GAP's wide-leg jeans are a nice option if you want a little peek-a-boo boot option.
Aeropostale '90s Super High-Rise Curvy Baggy Jeans ($65)
The '90s will forever live on in my heart, especially the fashion. If you don't mind wearing something nostalgic, shimmy into these high-rise jeans.
Banana Republic The Straight Jean ($68)
For black jeans that don't feel 'skinny,' opt for Banana Republic's straight jean.
MANGO Decorative Ripped Wideleg Jeans ($70)
We love jeans that give the illusion of rebellion. If you're not a 100% fan of the distressed look, this pair of black jeans will give you the decorative effect you'll be comfortable with.
Ann Taylor Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans ($109)
And if you somehow still need a skinny jeans fix, Ann Taylor knows you'll be stalking these black jeans.
Which jeans are you thinking about adding to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments and sign up for our newsletter for more shopping updates.
Header image via Banana Republic, H&M, Anthropologie
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.