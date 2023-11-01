We Found The Best Dupes For Kylie Jenner's Sold Out Khy Collection!
Kylie Jenner is made a new addition to the Kardashian empire: Khy.Khy is Ky’s very own fashion brand that promises wardrobe essentials packaged in “highly edited drops,” and it went on sale today. Based on a week’s worth of sneak peeks on social media, Khy morphs designer fashion with everyday pieces, hence a more “accessible” price point (or so the Kylie Cosmetics founder says). The catch is – is Kylie’s idea of “accessible” really the same as ours?
Images via Khy
TBH, I’m gonna go with no. The first item that Kylie shared on from the Khy ‘Drop 001’ was the Faux Leather Trench Coat. The “accessible” price in question? $198. This had fans in the comments sounding off, and not exactly in a positive way.
“Are the accessible prices in the room with us?” one commenter wrote. “200 dollars for FAUX leather? 😭” another said. A lot of users are also comparing the Khy looks to that of ZARA – which isn’t that inaccurate. Even more shocking, the brand is alleged of stealing other designers’ work...massive yikes.
Images via Khy
Sure, Khy’s version of the coat isn’t as pricey as say, offerings from Loewe or Versace, but I have a hunch that the everyday gal budgeting on an hourly wage (or even a regular salary) doesn’t have the flexibility to drop a few Benjamins on a single garment. So, more than anything, the false promises surrounding affordability from Khy disappoint me.
In addition to the Faux Leather Trench Coat, the brand revealed prices for two other pieces ahead of the official drop: theFaux Leather Strapless Mini costs $98 and the Faux Leather Cropped Hooded Jacket goes for $118. Whew!
Image via Khy
The main thing about the very first Khy designs (available in sizes XXS-4X) is that they’re not overly unique, either. While they *do* get the Jenner stamp of approval, they’re also easy to find from other retailers (at cheaper prices, too). Plus, most everything from the first collection is completely sold out on Khy anyways – just hours after it hit online sales.
Don’t get me wrong – if you’re financially able and super excited to pop off and buy Khy, by all means, please do it. I’m just here to provide some options for those of us who might not be as willing to spend so much on clothes. The first drop from Khy will be on sale exclusively on khy.com starting November 1 – below, find my favorite pieces *plus* some good dupes for each.
Khy Faux Leather Trench Coat
This Khy trench design ($198) boasts a lot of moto-inspired details, like the multiple zippers, highlighted patchwork, and adjustable cuffs around the wrist. It also features a high neckline (which will keep cold out nicely) and a waist tie for the perfect fit.
Dupe: Urban Outfitters Clara Faux Leather Trench Coat
This dupe from Urban Outfitters is $70, more than 30% off the OG garment. Though different, it still has some moto details in the buckled cuffs and oversized collar. It has front buttons and a tie-waist to cover you up.
Dupe: Wild Fable Faux Leather Trench Coat
This $48 trench from Target is way more affordable than the Khy offering, plus you're more likely to find it at your local store. Sure, it's no-frills, but sometimes the basics allow for better dressing – making it a great dupe option.
Khy Faux Leather Strapless Mini
This dress goes for $98 on Khy. The unique front zipper follows the bodice all the way down, which is one of its most eye-catching details. Two side zippers (likely not practical in any way) adorn the chest while some obscure padded panels sit around the hips.
Dupe: Silence + Noise Caridee Strapless Faux Leather Mini Dress
This dupe for the Khy mini dress is $79. It features similar seam work all along the bodice and skirt, though the bottom half forms an A-line skirt, rather than the OG bodycon look. Despite its differences, the faux leather material on this design gives off a Khy-like impression.
Dupe: Forever 21 Faux Leather Foldover Tube Dress
Even though it's the cheapest dupe ($24), this tube dress from Forever 21 seems the most on-par with Kylie's new brand. It's well-fitted to your body, has a strapless design, and has a cheeky leg slit. With tall boots and a denim jacket, you'll be unstoppable.
Khy Faux Leather Cropped Hooded Jacket
This glorified hoodie sells for $118 – it's super cropped, sitting right at the waist, features meticulous seaming and paneling, has two front pockets, and the hood is adjustable by an elastic cord. Though faux leather, it appears fairly heavy and durable.
Dupe: ZARA Wind Protection Faux Leather Cropped Puffer Anorak
This $90 Khy dupe provides more practicality – especially for the winter season – through a puffer coat design. It still has a hood, two front pockets, and elastics for adjustability, too.
Dupe: Bershka Padded Faux Leather Jacket
This $48 dupe does come sans hoodie, but it's still cute! It has a cropped silhouette that emulates the original (with an adjustable hem), a nice set of pockets, and a formal-leaning collar that'll keep your looks dressed up.
Khy Faux Leather Pant
Okay – I'm honestly obsessed with this Khy design. They stand out from the other pieces, mostly because of the unique details all throughout the pant. The front zipper is enclosed within a cool velcro strap, and there are zippers everywhere which make the whole look very playful. But alas, the single pair is $118.
Dupe: Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant
At $66, this dupe doesn't have as many extras as the OG, but they're still the perfect closet staple for fall and winter. The straight cut recalls vintage designs, too, which can add some flair to your outfit!
Dupe: ASOS DESIGN Faux Leather Wide Leg Dad Pants
The wide leg on this pair are more of the Khy vibe. Though this $43 dupe is missing a few extra zippers in comparison to Kylie's, it still gives off the desired look. Plus, the flowy cut might make for a comfier wear than the straight leg dupe.
Khy Faux Leather Strapless Long Dress
The corset bodice on this $148 midi dress is everything, TBH. It's more form-fitting and gives a basic black dress a little somethin', if you know what I mean. Keeping on theme with the whole zipper thing, this garment boasts a few in the front as 'pockets,' then two in the back – one for closure, and the other to give the legs some room.
Dupe: VICI Reeva Strapless Faux Leather Midi Dress
You can get a similar look for just $84 with this midi dress. The length of it compares very well to the Khy version, though there's no zippers for extra flair.
Dupe: Bershka Bandeau Bodycon Faux Leather Midaxi Dress
This $37 dupe gives off the same vibes with an uncomplicated bodice design.
Lead photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair.
