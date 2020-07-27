<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTQ1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODIwOTU4OX0.-FLXVO2V88t-n4kqhoj09sWlpruRUgOiqvqPZzADy6c/image.jpg?width=980" id="27c14" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1cb0b42c254052ae4e683787c5899cdb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Soon you may see Falcon and Williston on friends' <a href="https://www.minted.com/birth-announcements" target="_blank">birth announcements</a> or maybe your own? (This one from <a href="https://www.minted.com/product/birth-announcements/MIN-KA1-BYA/magazine-block?color=A&greeting=&shape=default" target="_blank">Minted</a> is super sweet.) </p><p>We browsed through <a href="https://nameberry.com/" target="_blank">Nameberry</a>'s most unusual baby names for boys and girls and here are 16 rare, exotic - dare we say <em>crazy</em>? - baby names that are among the hottest so far for 2020.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNDk4MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTY4NjE0Mn0.LB7Qd8uMnkGxdeFnUVYLMkc1sm-2ImLdn4f-NC320Rw/image.png?width=980" id="5cded" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d35ec9b6cd7ed966a0992223d7e0a133" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Hanan, up 1000 Percent:</strong> Think of Hanan, which means <em>graciousness</em>, as the modern version of Hannah. It's up a whopping 1000 percent in July 2020.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNDk4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTYwNzc5OX0.c2Yj6SYW4NvNAs6HM5Hohktpl1L64FhztK8rfZQ3Wdk/image.jpg?width=980" id="efbf1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="60fe348ce6db2b27d38b6cec113cf905" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong></strong><strong>Williston, up 1000 Percent:</strong> Not just an oil town in North Dakota, this fresh take on William is taking the maternity ward by storm. Willis (<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qw9oX-kZ_9k" target="_blank">as in</a>) is also up there with a 36 percent rise in July.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTMyODQwOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTg5NDQ2N30.BYU5DmfDJJGTISMRcUV7XWgMAlhBCMtkavyvPALop_w/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad6fa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c1408257a514eae20aa977e8a03d1dba" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="" /><p><strong>Flavio, up 702 Percent: </strong>This Latin name for "yellow" or "blond" is gracing birth certificates of blondie babes across the U.S.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTAwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTUxMjc4MX0.mUIVKZus9ZlF9B0lxYfhAH5a0MgHHjrx4ox5KYYR8pU/image.jpg?width=980" id="d73f9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23fa20c9b0ceff402be040277e54744c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Massey, up 603 Percent:</strong> This unisex name is on the rise for girls and boys. You could also mix it up with variants like Massie, Masey, and Masie.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNDk5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMjU4ODA1MH0.DGBzq_AcVIcy4OVn3Qvn2wGFxtBFqXiulVOUzvTSZZk/image.jpg?width=980" id="72b3a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3ed85caf12af0c5828470a590f8b9d74" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Messiah, up 301 Percent:</strong> This bold name is trending for girls and means "expected savior or deliverer." Basketball star Allen Iverson likely started the trend with his little one.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTAyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODgzMzc2OX0.tYHC8_rJlRSS4C1pR95s0bxkeSOSyagjCd31TZfdbzs/image.jpg?width=980" id="0d821" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cc12aad40da037704f99330ba29fbf55" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Rosaria, up 218 Percent:</strong> The Spanish name for "rosary" is trending hard and we like it for a twist on the classic Rose. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTMyODA4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5ODMxNTg2N30.yxXe2FIW8OJiaMw2sk7mS1nGJy4XpAi6QU2hNRnxBwY/img.jpg?width=980" id="87ee9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e53185132cec91297da793873259510" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="" /><p><strong>Cricket, up 168 Percent:</strong> This unisex name is becoming hugely popular for boys. We like it for babes with summer birthdays!<br></p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTMyODMzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5OTE1NTAyMH0.R7eT3XG-mB3gBFpruOs5hLp3q8NaWb9gOJ2Nz3zDlhQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="1e100" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57cffdc7fbf5616e0a08172f37e46277" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="" /><p><strong>Callen, up 90 Percent:</strong> This unisex Gaelic name is trending for girls and means "rock." Yay for strong girl names!<span></span></p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTAxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMzY3Mzk0M30.VK8ERwxJQGZtYmMjmlpiXjfX8vDzm7jwkIjQE2BPbn8/image.jpg?width=980" id="036d7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a5c93bc74f1840b755301e9e2764e2ed" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Bruin, up 90 Percent:</strong> Whether you're a sports or nature fan this name could be for you. Of English/Dutch origin, the name means "bear or brown." Bear as a boy's name is also up, thanks to celeb moms Alicia Silverstone and Kate Winslet, who both have Bear cubs.<span></span></p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDg1NDUxOX0.JocZMdt-mPwQtNhk-XERfZ8xHz1S7HmqPiT4_Ze5l7Y/image.jpg?width=980" id="9abf7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e14a405e66ea8a7ac37e2da8903bfe6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Sabien, up 87 Percent: </strong>Move over Damien, there's a new baby name in town. You can also go for the French variation Sabin for a tres chic twist.<strong></strong></p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTMyODI3My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODAxNTY1MX0.LfcuZYgAWDO7hJCn8kh6m4oKZZelR3yI7MFB1HGBgTk/img.jpg?width=980" id="70b39" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0c8f3aad2366b513b251908947e9159" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="" /><p><strong>Falcon, up 81 Percent:</strong> Give your bird a cool name like Falcon and who knows how far she'll soar. Eagle is also up (61 percent) for boys and girls.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTMyODE0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDIwMDI3OH0.xOF2X34RUoXnD-Z_pXhvzEMEYabUVEjkvzT3xK2SZPA/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3fe2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5aafff48e19d59cd9aee67aa11caf096" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="" /><p><strong>Rani, up 81 Percent:</strong> For boys, Rani means "my song, my joy" and for girls it means "queen, she is singing." Cute for your little dancing queen!</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTA4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTU0Nzc0M30.Uyb1Rc9r7qO_Ybe3NIo8VuvB65cWfUfRbL0l9_RD9DM/image.jpg?width=980" id="e36fd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a0b6d336ed01e69f415ba55afdea6bb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Lyrical, up 81 Percent: </strong>More than 1,000 girls and boys are named "Lyric" each year in the U.S., but this longer musical number is topping the charts this month.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTA2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTMxODAxNX0.eG8YsEqisIhLFHZ0Ls8shva8M--oyIuhoTsc0kaSoG4/image.jpg?width=980" id="8f17d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6ca0cbe8285d43d8244ef166690957d8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Bas, up 76 Percent:</strong> Consistently in the top 10 in the Netherlands, this cool twist on Sebastian is trending for boys in the U.S.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTA3My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mzg0NzY5OX0.OLbdaByInVCPbMSbd1hJkraiuM9B_wmr6xwaGyXvRI0/image.png?width=980" id="68998" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b9e84d57f3da49a2b8663e5355a1f40" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><strong>Gem, up 66 Percent: </strong>Meaning "precious stone," this shorter version of Gemma is looking strong for short and sweet baby names.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTMyODc2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzkzMTU4OH0.Miv6AuwUL-amiTIdIJv2klUYx5Lr6u8qmMg6dkde_J0/img.jpg?width=980" id="2f38a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6f29283e76cb8f2d5eeeecd968a60456" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="" /><p><strong>Rorke, up 66 Percent:</strong> Meaning "illustrious and mighty" this Irish name is having a 2020 moment and we're loving it.</p><p>Does your baby have a distinctive name? Share it with us <a href="http://twitter.com/britandco" target="_blank" style="">@BritandCo</a>!</p><p><em><strong>This post was updated in partnership with Minted. Shop <a href="https://www.minted.com/birth-announcements" target="_blank">Minted</a> to find adorable birth announcements for your baby.</strong></em></p><p><em><em>Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.</em></em></p><p><em><em><em><em><em>(Photos via Shutterstock)</em></em></em></em></em></p>
