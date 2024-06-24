10 Vacation-Ready Amazon Matching Sets That Look So Luxe
There's truly nothing worse than packing your carry-on full of cute tops and skirts, then getting to your destination and feeling uninspired by your (seemingly) perfect vacation wardrobe. That's exactly why chic two-piece matching sets are the ultimate thing you can bring with you!
These Amazon matching sets take the guesswork out of getting dressed since they arrive prepped and ready for just about any occasion. From beachfront dinners to shopping sprees, you'll feel so beautifully breezy in one of these 10 Amazon matching sets.
Amazon
Zesica Summer Two Piece
This matching set screamsBarbie girl summer because of its hot pink hue. It's made from 100% polyester, but is still touted for being ultra-soft and breathable. The material boasts a knit texture that looks perfectly sophisticated, too. The long slitted tank top covers most of the shorts and has a high-coverage crewneck.
The Zesica Summer Two Piece is currently available in 8 more colors and sizes S-XL for $40.
Amazon
Prettygarden Pullover Set
Okay, so this matching set is not totally matching, but it's still so cute! It comes with a basic sleeveless pullover top with a high-low shape and flowy black pants that have an elastic waistband for added comfort. The material is 100% viscose, so it feels light and smooth. It's a very versatile investment, even if you wear each piece separately.
The Prettygarden Pullover Set is now shoppable in 13 more color options and sizes S-XL for $46.
Amazon
Fixmatti Long Sleeve Lounge Set
I'm obsessed. This lounge-ready set comes with a button-down long sleeve top and elasticated high-waisted shorts. The collar on the top dresses things up a notch, which can work wonderfully for any vacation activity. The best part about this matching set is it features eyelet detailing throughout for unmatched breathability. The cotton blend makes it even better!
The Fixmatti Long Sleeve Lounge Set is currently available in 15 more colors and sizes S-XL for $39.
Amazon
Kissonic Button-Down Set
This Amazon matching set looks just like Free People, but doesn't cost nearly as much. It's cut from a textured cotton fabric that's nothing but breathable and loose-fitting. It's an excellent contender for a swimsuit cover-up or post-beach ensemble! Just pick our your go-to sandals, and you're ready to step out.
The Kissonic Button-Down Set comes in lots of colorways and sizes XS-XL for $35.
Amazon
Zesica Summer 2-Piece
The playful squiggly trim on this two-piece just feels like the right thing to wear for a night out this summer! This set is made out of 95% viscose and 5% linen, so you'll find breathability and comfort instantly. The sleeveless tank crop top has a rounded neckline that's fairly high-coverage. The shorts are the same, boasting a high waist and elastic band that moves with you.
This Zesica Summer 2-Piece set is shoppable in 8 more colors and sizes S-XL for $40.
Amazon
Automet Linen 2-Piece
This tank + pants combo is so powerful, and you can sport it basically anywhere. The 30% linen, 70% rayon fabric blend is totally is breathable and light, so it makes a great get-up for the beach or a BBQ. The outfit overall has a relaxed, loose fit. The high-waisted pants flaunt a fairly straight leg as opposed to a wide one.
The Automet Linen 2-Piece is now listed in 8 more colors and sizes S-XL for $30.
Amazon
Prettygarden Cotton 2-Piece
Vest supremacy! It's absolutely the summer of vests, and you can embrace the trend with this Amazon matching set easily. The v-neck vest buttons down and has two discreet front pockets for added flair. The balloon-shaped pants taper slightly at the bottom. They're also pleated at the waist – plus (drumroll, please), pockets!
This Prettygarden Cotton 2-Piece is available in 7 more neutral colors and sizes XS-XXL for $53.
Amazon
Beaudrm Short Sleeve Contrast Trim Set
Blair Waldorf would 100% approve of this preppy matching set with high-waisted shorts! It boasts some non-stretchy, lightweight fabric and contrasting trim that most definitely turns heads alongside the pearly buttons. The limited, neutral color palette on this two-piece makes matching super easy, no matter the jewelry you're wearing or the purse you're carrying.
The Beaudrm Short Sleeve Contrast Trim Set is currently shoppable in sizes S-XL for $49.
Amazon
Trendy Queen Lounge Set
This set's for the sporty queens out there. Its ultra-soft material easily qualifies it for lounging or on-the-go. The fold-over waistband on the flare leggings makes them unbelievably comfy and adjustable, too. The longline crop top is meant to sit right above the waist to shape your body perfectly. You'll find that the 85% nylon, 15% spandex material is nice and stretchy if you're getting a workout in or sitting on a plane to your next destination!
The Trendy Queen Lounge Set is shoppable in 9 more colors and sizes XS-XL for $20 (was $30).
Amazon
Prettygarden 2-Piece Suit Set
This sophisticated suit set can go to the office to happy hour to vacation in an instant. On top, you've got a lined vest with brown buttons and decorative pockets. On the bottom, you'll find high-waisted loose shorts with actual functional pockets. The material is made from 51% polyester, 46% viscose, and 3% elastane, so it's all very breathable.
The Prettygarden 2-Piece Suit Set is now available in 12 more super trendy colors and sizes XS-XXL for $49.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss styles, and check out our Amazon storefront to shop editor-loved products for your closet and home!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Amazon.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.